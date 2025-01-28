Police Blotter, January 17 - 22, 2025

Anacortes Police Jan. 28 2025 4 minutes read

Anacortes Police logged calls about theft and bloody damage to a store on Q, damage to a park kiosk and a man acting strangely.

Friday, January 17, 2025

An Anacortes man reported that the kiosk that holds the map at a local Anacortes park had been damaged. The man advised that the plexiglass had been removed from the kiosk and that it would cost about $180 to replace it, along with a piece of plywood that would cost about $20 to replace. He said a section of the wood frame was damaged. The total of the damaged and taken items was $220. The officer documented the damage.

Sunday, January 19, 2025

An officer was monitoring westbound traffic at the corner of South March’s Point Road. The officer observed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and locked the vehicle on radar at 52 miles per hour in a 35-miles-per-hour zone. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the driver informed the officer that his license was suspended. The officer confirmed with dispatch that his license was indeed expired and placed the man under arrest for second-degree driving with a suspended license. The officer cited the man and released him. The registered owner was a passenger in the vehicle and drove it from the scene.

Monday, January 20, 2025

An Anacortes man staying at a local motel reported that he was unable to locate his prescription Adderall and a set of headphones. He said it is possible he lost them or left them in a friend’s car and that his primary concern was getting the prescription refilled. The responding officer provided him with the corresponding case number.

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Dispatch advised of a collision that had occurred in the 900 block of 17th Street. The reporting party advised that the incident occurred while she was shopping. The reporting party advised that her new Mercedes had sent her a notification on her phone stating that her vehicle had been in a collision. The responding officer observed the damage on the car’s rear driver’s side bumper. The officer checked the area and provided a case number.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Dispatch advised of a theft in the 1700 block of Q Avenue. A man called and reported that an individual used the restroom, leaving it covered in blood, and stole some items. Officers contacted the store and contacted the employee who called in the theft, learning that the individual had entered the store, grabbed a roll of duct tape off a shelf and headed to the restroom. The employee then advised that the man left the restroom a short time later and walked around the store dripping blood from his hand. He grabbed some wiping cloths and re-entered the restroom before leaving with the duct tape and wipes in his jacket. He then addressed his wound outside and stuffed bandages down the storm drain outside. The officer documented the theft and collected video and photos of the subject and distributed them to local law enforcement.

Thursday, January 23, 2025

A local coffee stand called to report that a man was acting strangely and making employees uncomfortable. Officers responded and contacted the man, who said he was walking around the area. Officers discovered that he had two misdemeanor warrants out of Skagit County District Court and Anacortes Municipal Court. Officers confirmed both warrants and advised of a felony warrant out of Island County. Officers placed the man under arrest for his warrants, and he began to yell obscenities and vulgar statements as officers placed him into hand restraints. Officers located a glass pipe with a substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Officers cited the man for known possession of a controlled substance and notified him that he was banned from the coffee stand. An officer transported the man to jail.