Police Blotter, November 22 - 28, 2024

Anacortes Police Dec. 3 2024 4 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week investigated car prowls, a cybercrime and an apparently unsuccessful retail break-in.

Friday, November 22, 2024

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl that occurred overnight in the 2200 block of 21st Street. The reporting party stated that a knife inside one of the vehicles had been taken. Upon contact, the reporting party advised that two vehicles had been rummaged through but that there was no damage to either. It appears that the suspects may have utilized a signal amplifier to gain access to these vehicles. The responding officer provided the corresponding case number and documented the vehicle prowls.

An Anacortes woman requested officer assistance with her defiant 11-year-old daughter, who refused to go back into the house. The officer contacted the family and suggested to the child that she earn her privileges to hang out with her friends and that ultimately, she had to obey the rules set forth by her parents. She understood and walked back to their apartment.

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 1200 block of 41st Street. The reporting party reported that his vehicle was damaged sometime over the weekend. He said he parked his vehicle and that when he returned, he noticed that the rear passenger side tire was flat. There was a palm print on the rear passenger side quarter panel and a puncture mark on the flattened tire. The officer noticed more puncture marks on the tire as he photographed it. The officer documented the damage and provided the reporting party with the corresponding case number.

Monday, November 25, 2024

An Anacortes woman reported that her neighbor had come over to her house and started yelling at her. She said she shut the door, but he kept yelling from the yard. Officers responded and contacted the man, who said he was upset about his neighbor accusing him of a crime. He said he had received a phone call from an officer about another call and that he had gone to his neighbors’ house to find out what they thought he did. He said he became loud after the neighbor shut the door in his face. The reporting party said no threats were made, and her Ring camera confirmed this. Officers suggested both parties stay away from each other.

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a fraud detail in which an Anacortes man reported that he had found a Facebook page requesting donations for people suffering from post-pandemic financial issues. The page requested donations via bitcoin. The man said he purchased $800 worth of Bitcoin and sent it to the Bitcoin address provided. He discovered it was a fraud when he received an email requesting more Bitcoin. Then, the reporting party could no longer find the page. He said he was taking steps on his behalf to report the issue and to try to recoup some of the money via CashApp and the FBI. The responding officer provided a case number and informed the man how to obtain the police report.

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The reporting party stated that there was no lock on the natural gas meter near his residence. The reporting party stated that they had contacted the gas company and that the company was sending someone to check the meter. The reporting party then called back and said he located the lock.

Thursday, November 28, 2024

An officer was dispatched to an alarm in the 900 block of Commercial Ave. The alarm company reported an audible alarm with front-door and motion detection. Officers arrived and observed the latch to the front automatic door was locked. However, the responding officer could see that the door was slightly open, with the latch outside the hole in the doorframe where it hooks to secure the door. There were also pry marks on the frame, making it obvious that someone had used an object to force the door open. Officers were able to view footage of the attempted burglary, in which a male was seen entering using a prying device. The suspect caused about $500 worth of damage, but did not take anything after the alarm went off. The responding officer documented the attempted burglary.