Police Blotter, November 15 - 20, 2024

Anacortes Police Nov. 26 2024 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police responded to several vehicle prowls, this week and also investigated another cyber-fraud complaint.

Friday, November 15, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a vehicle prowl complaint in the 1900 block of 29th Place. The reporting party advised that his vehicle had been prowled overnight and his spare keys had been stolen. An officer contacted the man, who described the keys and said that the vehicle was locked. He suspected that the suspects had used a signal amplification device to gain access. These devices allow criminals to amplify the weak signal emitted by a vehicle’s key fob, allowing them to retransmit the signal to the vehicle and trick it into thinking the fob is nearby and enabling the vehicle to be unlocked. The officer documented the theft.

Saturday, November 16, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in the 800 block of 37th Street. The reporting party said she received a phone call from an unknown number but did not answer it, and then later received a call from the same unknown phone number. The caller claimed to be a sergeant with the King County Sheriff’s Office and informed her that she had a warrant out for her arrest for missing a jury summons. She believed the caller and ended up going to her bank and making withdrawals totaling $2,565 and transferred them using a Coinstar machine in Mount Vernon. The caller told her to present her payment receipt at the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, and when she found the office was closed, the reporting party realized the call was a scam. The responding Anacortes officer provided the woman with the corresponding case number and advised her that law enforcement would never ask for forms of payment. The officer called the scammer’s number, which went unanswered.

Sunday, November 17, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a traffic enforcement complaint in the 3000 block of Oakes Avenue. The reporting party stated that a pickup had been swerving and almost hit a parked vehicle. Officers eventually contacted the vehicle and found that the man may have been experiencing a medical issue. Officers called in the Anacortes Fire Department to evaluate the man. Officers completed a citation for third-degree driving with a suspended license and impounded his vehicle. A friend gave the man a ride home when his blood sugar was stabilized.

Monday, November 18, 2024

Dispatch advised of a report of a vehicle prowl in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party said someone entered her vehicle and rearranged some items. Nothing was taken, and officers documented the prowl and checked for surveillance footage.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

An officer responded to a reported vehicle prowl in the 3900 block of Crosswinds Court. The reporting party said someone had entered his vehicle the previous night and taken a flashlight. No damage was done. The man notified the officer of several other unreported vehicle prowls in the area.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

There was a report of an adult male in an olive-green jacket laying in the skate park with a scooter next to him. The responding officer arrived and spoke to the man, who said he was laying in the grass enjoying the sun.