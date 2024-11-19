Police Blotter, November 8 - 14, 2024

Nov. 19 2024

This week, Anacortes Police dealt with a fraud case and complaints on two successive days of a man hiding things in his sleeping bag before leaving retail stores.

Friday, November 8, 2024

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl complaint in the 1000 block of 35th Street. The reporting party was requesting contact regarding concerns of driving without identification, as his had been stolen. The reporting party advised that his unlocked vehicle had been rummaged through earlier in the day. He noted that he had some low-quality surveillance footage depicting two subjects accessing his vehicle and removing a wallet from the center console. Other valuables were left undisturbed, and the vehicle was not damaged. The reporting party advised that the subjects approached on foot from Commercial Avenue and continued west on 35th Street after entering his vehicle. The items lost had a total value of about $38. The responding officer located a discarded Apple AirTag from the wallet near the intersection of 35thStreet and O Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint at an Anacortes bank. The manager reported that a man was in the business trying to cash fraudulent checks and that a teller at the bank was stalling him. The bank requested that the male be trespassed. Officers ended up booking him into Skagit County jail on an investigative hold for forgery, identify theft and knowing possession of a controller substance. Officers also trespassed the man from the bank.

Saturday, November 9, 2024

An officer was on routine patrol in the 2100 block of Commercial Avenue. The officer stopped behind a vehicle at the traffic signal at the intersection of Commercial and 22nd Avenue. The officer checked the vehicle’s license plate and determined that the driver was suspended/revoked in the third degree. The officer contacted the woman in the car and confirmed her identify. The officer placed her under arrest and advised her of her constitutional rights. The officer completed a citation for driving with a suspended license and for driving without a required ignition interlock device.

Monday, November 11, 2024

An Anacortes woman called to report her dog missing, but called back before the call was dispatched to advise that her dog had returned home.

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint at Storvik Park. The reporting party advised that she had discovered several writings on the picnic tables, which appeared to have been done with a Sharpie marker. The cost to clean the tables was estimated at about $300. The officer documented the graffiti.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a removal detail at an Anacortes store. The reporting party advised that a man had attempted to conceal items in his sleeping bag but then put them back prior to leaving. Officers checked the area and then reviewed surveillance footage. Officers completed a trespass notice; the suspect was also possibly involved in a theft at another nearby store the following day in which he allegedly concealed items in a sleeping bag. Officers later located the man and issued the trespass notice.

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a trespassing call located in the 1100 block of 12th Street. The reporting party requested that the man from the previous case here be trespassed from the store where she is an employee due to previous incidents. Officers placed him under arrest due to warrants out of the Department of Corrections. Officers transported the man to the APD and completed booking paperwork for second-degree criminal trespass and booked him into jail. Officers also issued the trespass notice and citation.