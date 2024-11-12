Police Blotter, November 1 - 7, 2024

Anacortes Police Nov. 12 2024 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police followed up on several cases this week including an animal skull left on a vehicle.

Friday, November 1, 2024

An Anacortes woman reported that a large animal skull was left on her vehicle and that her car had also been egged. An officer responded and observed multiple eggshells scattered on the ground, as well as animal bones with words written on them in blue ink. The woman said there was no damage to her vehicle, and the officer learned that another resident in the area had her vehicle egged as well. The original reporting party said she suspected a person with whom she has an anti-harassment order. The officer attempted to contact that person.

An Anacortes woman called to report that a child had “play” handcuffs on and was not able to get them off. The officer was able to release the child from the handcuffs. The reporting party asked the responding officer to dispose of them.

Saturday, November 2, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the 4700 block of Fidalgo Bay Road. An Anacortes woman called and said a sedan was parked on the side of the road with lights turning on and off. She saw people getting in and out of the vehicle as well. The responding officer ended up contacting the vehicle. The driver, who was in the car with a very loud dog, said she needed a jump-start. The officer verified her license and discovered that she had a misdemeanor warrant out of Snohomish County for DUI, and that her license was suspended. She struggled to secure the dog but was able to do so. The officers performed a book-and-release on her warrants and released her, though she could not drive due to her license being suspended.

Sunday, November 3, 2024

The reporting party advised that a patient was missing from a local assisted-living facility. The reporting party called back after officers checked their assigned zones and issued an attempt-to-locate. She advised that the man’s power-of-attorney had picked him up and would return him to the facility the following day.

Monday, November 4, 2024

Officers responded to a theft complaint in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. The employee stated that a man who had stolen in the past had just walked out with several beers. Officers could not locate the suspect but were able to view video footage of him stealing items previously in addition to the earlier report. The responding officer distributed the image for possible law enforcement identification.

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

An Anacortes man called to report his concern about propane tanks and generators being “laid out like a bomb” at a location in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue. An officer arrived and observed the tanks and generator, which were actively being used. The manager at the business nearby said the generator was powering a dehumidifier that was drying out the moisture due to a recent pipe burst. The officer took no further action.

Thursday, November 7, 2024

An Anacortes woman reported that her Walmart package was accidentally delivered to her previous address. The person now residing at that address was refusing to return her package. The officer responded to the delivery location and found the package outside the closed door of the addressed room. Nobody answered when the officer knocked on the door. The reporting party’s husband retrieved the package without incident.