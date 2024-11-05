Police Blotter, October 25 - 31, 2024

Anacortes Police Nov. 5 2024 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week investigated reports of a woman who said someone tried to run her down, a report someone’s yoga rock getting painted, and an incident of a bag of dog poop put in front of a political sign.

Friday, October 25, 2024

An officer was contacted in the 1000 block of 14th Street by a woman who stated that she was an employee at a nearby restaurant and that she had almost been hit by a white van. She said she went outside to lock the front door of the business and heard a loud engine noise. She turned around and saw two bright lights heading rapidly in her direction. The responding officer was able to obtain video footage of the vehicle but not the alleged incident, and subsequently identified the van and its owner. The owner denied trying to run anybody over, and the officer was not able to establish probable cause for a crime due to a lack of evidence.

Saturday, October 26, 2024

There was a report of a vehicle in the 600 block of 38th Street with associated people sleeping in it and leaving garbage behind. The responding officer located the car and observed occupants exiting the vehicle, two of whom walked away. The one who remained with the car said a neighbor had contacted her and asked that the trash be removed. She said it was not her trash but said she cleaned it up regardless.

Monday, October 28, 2024

An Anacortes woman called dispatch with a malicious mischief complaint in the 12000 block of South Fidalgo Bay Road. An Anacortes woman said she had a heated political disagreement the previous week with her landlord’s handyman. She said sometime during the night or early morning, someone had painted her yoga rock red. When asked what a yoga rock is, she said it is a rock she stares at in her yard while she does yoga. She said the paint washed off, but she wanted to report it in case of escalation. She said she spoke to her landlord, but he said the handyman probably just had a crush on her. The responding officer informed the reporting party of her options.

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

The reporting party requested a welfare check on her elderly parents because he had not been able to reach them by phone for a couple of days. Officers checked on the parents and contacted them. The father advised that he forgot to charge his cell phone. The responding officer called the reporting party and let him know that his parents were fine.

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The reporting party was unhappy that someone placed a bag of dog poop in front of a political sign in her front yard. There were no suspects.

Thursday, October 31, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a fraud detail at a business in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. The manager reported that the business had received a call from someone claiming to be a Bellingham doctor regarding filling a prescription. The reporting party became skeptical and asked additional questions, and the caller hung up the phone. The woman said she called the doctor’s actual Bellingham number, and he confirmed that he had not made the phone call.