Police Blotter, October 18 - 24, 2024

Oct. 29 2024

Friday, October 18, 2024

Dispatch advised of a complaint in the 3200 block of R Avenue regarding a handwritten note left on a vehicle parked on the street. The reporting party provided the note that was left on his vehicle, which had a name written on it, along with mathematics and allusions to 9/11. The man had no idea where the note came from and did not believe that it was a credible threat. The responding officer documented the note and entered it into evidence.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Q Avenue and 8th Street. The reporting party advised that the fleeing vehicle was a minivan with duct tape on its back window driven by a man. Officers contacted the vehicle and found it was driven by a woman with a man in the passenger seat. The woman said she was unsure if the man had been driving, as she said she was getting her legs waxed at the time. Officers contacted the man, who was slurring his words and appeared intoxicated. They placed him under arrest for unattended hit-and-run and DUI and cited the woman for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and without a driver’s license.

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 900 block of 11th Street. It was reported that two juvenile suspects had stolen a fire extinguisher from a store there and then left in an unknown direction. Officers responded and collected photographs and video of the theft. The responding officer distributed photos to local law enforcement for help identifying the suspects.

Sunday, October 20, 2024

A local store called dispatch regarding a man who had been in their bathroom for 30 minutes and would not leave, saying he had been found sleeping in the drive-through. Officers contacted the man, who advised he was having stomach issues and agreed to leave. The store did not want the man banned.

Monday, October 21, 2024

An Anacortes man contacted dispatch and reported that his vehicle had been rifled through sometime in the previous few days. He said the suspect stole a jump pack, a radio, a dashcam SD card and a flashlight. The responding officer documented the theft. He was unsure if anything else had been taken. The responding officer documented the reported theft and provided the reporting party with a case number.

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

An Anacortes woman contacted dispatch regarding a reported fraud. She told the responding officer that she had been contacted multiple times via phone by “PayPal” asking about withdrawing funds. She said it was a scam and wanted to block the numbers. The responding officer showed the reporting party how to block phone numbers. The officer learned that scammers may have gained access to their account and recommended contacting their bank to ensure that no fraud occurs, as it appeared that $39,000 had been fraudulently credited to their account.

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dispatch advised of a theft report at an Anacortes store. The reporting party advised of an attempted theft involving a woman who had attempted to take a sports drink. Officers contacted the suspect and trespassed her from the business.