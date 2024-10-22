Police Blotter, October 11 - 17, 2024

Anacortes Police Oct. 22 2024 3 minutes read

Friday, October 11, 2024

An Anacortes man reported seeing lights in the sky through his binoculars and requested contact from a police officer. The responding officer contacted the man, who showed the officer three white lights in the foothills north of Sedro-Woolley. The lights appeared to be work lights at a logging site. The man contacted the Department of Fish & Wildlife and reported what he saw. A Fish & Game representative later called the officer and talked about what the man had seen, which did not appear suspicious.

An Anacortes man reported that he had walked out of his garage the previous night to watch the northern lights and neglected to close the garage door. The next morning, he noticed several items missing. He stated he did not want to pursue charges of a suspect could be identified and that he just wanted the incident documented.

Saturday, October 12, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a threatening complaint in the 100 block of 5th Street. The reporting party advised that her husband had been threatened by their neighbor. Her husband told the responding officer that he was out changing the batteries in his surveillance cameras when the neighbor shouted at him. The husband said he made a remark and threatened to call his employer. He did not understand why the neighbor had made these remarks and said he just wanted them documented.

Sunday, October 13, 2024

An Anacortes man reported the attempted theft of a political sign in his yard in the 4700 block of Kingsway. The reporting party stated that the theft had not been successful because he and his wife had covered the sign with glitter and Vaseline. The reporting party advised that he found the sign laying in the yard out of place. After their previous sign had been stolen, they covered the new one in glitter and Vaseline to deter future sign thieves. The man advised that they wanted to pursue charges of a suspect could be identified.

Monday, October 14, 2024

The reporting party advised that her cat was missing. The responding officer called the reporting party, who informed the officer that she had found the cat.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that a woman had let her dog poop on nearby properties and not picking it up. The responding officer contacted the man, who provided video of what appeared to be a dog running from its home to the lot and across the street and pooping on the property before running back to its home. The responding officer contacted the dog’s owner, who said she picks up after the dog. The officer advised that the dog had been captured on video and reiterated the importance of the animal waste section of the Anacortes Municipal Code. The woman obtained a waste bag and picked up the dog poop.

Thursday, October 17, 2024

The reporting party called to report that his wife was upset at seeing neighborhood children out riding scooters without helmets in the 1900 block of 38th Street. An officer responded and spoke to the kids about safety. The one child not wearing a helmet was visiting the area, and the parent in charge of him said she would find him one to wear.