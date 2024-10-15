Police Blotter, October 4 - 10, 2024

Anacortes Police Oct. 15 2024 3 minutes read

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, a caller reported that a tree had fallen into a roadway. An officer responded and determined that a beaver had cut down a small tree, which the officer removed from the roadway.

Anacortes Police responded to these other calls.

Friday, October 4, 2024

An officer was monitoring traffic on Highway 20 and observed a vehicle with a non-functioning headlight. The officer conducted a traffic stop and learned from dispatch that he had a suspended license as of 2020. The responding officer and a backup officer approached the vehicle and informed the man that he had a suspended license, to which he replied, “Yup.” Officers cited the man for third-degree driving with a suspended license and advised him not to drive.

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Dispatch received a complaint regarding flashing lights coming from Mount Erie. The complainant believed someone could be in distress. An officer responded and checked the area, not locating anything concerning.

Sunday, October 6, 2024

An officer was advised that an Anacortes woman was requesting a phone call on behalf of her neighbor. She reported that a subject had entered her friend’s house looking for the reporting party (herself). The reporting party’s friend said she had left her front door open expecting a friend, but instead an unknown woman entered the threshold of the open door. She said she was looking for the reporting party in this case. The homeowner said the incident shook her up, and she said they did not want the woman coming to their houses. An officer left a message for the woman who had entered the home.

Monday, October 7, 2024

An officer observed a vehicle with no running lights on its rear at about 4:30 a.m. The officer noticed that when the brake lights were not activated, the rear of the vehicle completely lacked illumination. The officer pulled the car over and cited the driver for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint. The reporting party reported graffiti at Volunteer Park. The graffiti was located at the main baseball field dugout, with cleanup costs estimated at $300. The responding officer documented the graffiti and checked with other officers for leads.

Thursday, October 10, 2024

An Anacortes woman reported that she had received multiple notifications of possible fraudulent purchases on her daughter’s debit card. Her card had been in the vehicle she drives, and they soon discovered that the car had been rifled through. The responding officer documented the theft; the investigation continues.