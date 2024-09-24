Police Blotter, September 13 - 19, 2024

Anacortes Police Sep. 24 2024 3 minutes read

Friday, September 13, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that on Sept. 10 he had been contacted by an individual claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House. The person said he had won a prize and stated that needed to open a bank account in order to take care of the taxes on his winnings. After the reporting party opened the account and provided the information to the suspects, they wired $21,000 into the new account and requested that the man ship the money to an address in Georgia. Prior to him transferring the money, the reporting party noticed that $31,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account. The bank is currently investigating the case. The responding officer provided the man with a case number and documented the case.

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Dispatch advised of a theft detail in the 1500 block of 6th Street. The reporting party stated that her political sign had been stolen. An officer contacted the reporting party, who stated that her sign was stolen the previous evening, and a neighbor reported to her that they had three signs stolen. The reporting party requested extra patrols during nighttime hours.

Monday, September 16, 2024

Dispatch was contacted by a woman who stated that her friend was sitting outside of a local restaurant in a hospital gown. The responding officer was aware that the man lived a black away from the restaurant and that he had recently been taken to the hospital for being heavily intoxicated. An officer responded and contacted the two. The man indicated that he wanted to go back to his residence to shower and change. The woman accompanied him, and no further action was taken by APD officers.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that he had received an email accusing him of watching pornography and attempted to extort him for $2,000 in Bitcoin. The man said he did not click any links nor communicate with the sender at all. He provided a copy of the email, and the responding officer documented the case and provided a case number.

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

There was a report of a vehicle that had been running for about 30 minutes in the parking area of Washington Park. A short time after the responding officer arrived on the scene, the owner of the vehicle returned and said he had been visiting the park and had accidentally left the vehicle running. The officer spoke to the man about attempting to avoid this in the future.

Thursday, September 19, 2024

A staff member at a local restaurant called and reported that a man had called in and said he was going to come into the store and freak out. The customer was reportedly cussing out employees and yelling on the phone. The reporting party was concerned that the customer may come into the store. A short time later, the reporting party requested a cancellation and stated he would call back if the man actually came into the store.