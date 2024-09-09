Police Blotter, August 30 - September 5, 2024

Anacortes Police Sep. 9 2024 5 minutes read

Anacortes Police talked to a resident complaining that someone keeps pulling down or hiding their political signs. They also responded to a water rescue in the Guemes Channel.

Friday, August 30, 2024

The reporting party wanted APD to be aware that she has had multiple instances of people pulling her political signs out of the ground or moving them so they can’t be seen. The signs had not been stolen or damaged, just moved. The responding officers discussed some ways for the reporting party to deal with this, and the reporting party requested extra APD patrols in the area.

An Anacortes woman called and reported that she had granted a lawn care service permission to mow her lawn in the 800 block of 6th Street if the company cleaned up the yard. She reported that the company began mowing the yard but did not clean up the property. Additionally, the company refused to give her a bid. The responding officer advised that this is a civil matter and to contact Skagit County District Court.

The reporting party reported hearing a possible domestic violence incident at a residence near the 3700 block of West 6th Street. Officers contacted a man and his son. The man said he was upset about his son yelling at a video game, so the man yelled at his son saying someone was going to call the police if the son kept yelling at the video game. The son confirmed that this had happened. It was suggested that the son not yell at the video game anymore.

Sunday, August 31, 2024

The reporting party reported a dog or coyote on the roof of an industrial building near the intersection of 28th Street and T Avenue. With assistance from the reporting party, a Wile E. Coyote statue was located, likely a seagull abatement device. Neither the Roadrunner nor associated Acme crates were observed in the area.

Dispatch received a report of a paddleboarder being stuck in the water by the Guemes Island Ferry Terminal. APD responded with AFD. Upon arrival, a Good Samaritan was assisting with towing the paddleboarder to the shore. An AFD member entered the water and was able to conduct a successful rescue swim. Once the male paddleboarder was on land, APD cleared the scene.

The reporting party reported a loud party behind his residence in the 3800 block of 6th Street. Officers located a few adults playing cornhole in the back yard at a residence near the reporting party’s home. They agreed to quiet down.

Sunday, September 1, 2024

The reporting party was concerned as the neighbor kids in the 800 block of 34th Street kept coming onto his property and messing with his stuff, including allegedly pouring motor oil into his dog’s water dish. He said he has spoken with the neighbors multiple times and that they cannot or will not control their kids. An officer spoke with the adults and discussed the neighbor’s concerns and some methods to keep the kids from straying from their yard.

Dispatch received a complaint regarding several juveniles yelling obscenities and hopping into complainant’s yard. APD responded and contacted nine juveniles playing hide and seek. They denied yelling at anyone or hopping fences. They were reminded to be cognizant of their surroundings and to refrain from bothering anyone.

Monday, September 2, 2024

An officer was advised that a woman was requesting a phone call regarding an incident that occurred earlier in the day. The woman reported that she was walking her dog in the area of 15th Street and Alaska Avenue when a loose dog ran into the road ahead of her. She turned around and saw the dog running after her, joined by another dog. She said she ran onto a neighbor’s porch as the dogs continued to chase her. She used pepper spray on one of the dogs and they ran away. She was unsure if they were being aggressive in the manner they chased her. The responding officer requested the reporting party call 911 if she saw the dogs loose again.

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

An employee at a local business called to report phone harassment. He advised that a former employee of the business had been calling to make unfounded complaints since he was fired approximately two years prior. The reporting party advised that the calls have persisted, and that over the last couple of months the subject has been claiming to be various government agencies and, most recently, a police department. The reporting party agreed to provide more information upon his return to work and provided the caller’s phone number. The responding officer discussed options for seeking a no-contact order with the former employee.

Thursday, September 5, 2024

An officer checked the area of 12th Street and D Avenue for a car that was speeding with a driver who was eating a sandwich.