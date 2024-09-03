Police Blotter, August 23 - 29, 2024

Anacortes Police Sep. 3 2024 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week investigated graffiti at the skate park, talked to a man boarding boats at a marina, and helped a woman who had tripped and fallen through a window.

Friday, August 23, 2024

There was a report of a 12-year-old choking on a bottle cap in the 900 block of 31st Street. Upon APD arrival, the subject was breathing and walking around, but he stated he had a water bottle cap stuck in his throat. AFD arrived and transported the subject to Island Health for further evaluation.

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl complaint in the 4600 block of San Juan Avenue. The reporting party reported that someone took the title of his vehicle in the previous two days. The man said he left this vehicle unlocked in the driveway and then later found the vehicle’s title and the window cover missing. He found the window cover on his neighbor’s lawn. The officer documented the theft and provided a case number to the reporting party.

Sunday, August 25, 2024

An officer responded to a fraud detail in which a woman reported that her social security number had appeared on the dark web, according to a credit-monitoring service. She said she wanted it documented.

Monday, August 26, 2024

The reporting party called to report a man boarding vessels that did not belong to him in a local marina. The reporting party provided a description of the man and said they wanted him banned. Officers responded and checked the area but could not locate a suspect. The reporting party signed the trespass notice and indicated that, two minutes prior, he had observed a subject walking toward a pair of porta-potties in the parking lot of the marina. Officers walked to the porta-potties, both of which indicated they were “Occupied.” Officers knocked on both and asked the occupants to exit. The first subject exited and matched the description given by the reporting party. He was immediately uncooperative and would not identify himself. As the man walked away, officers informed him that he was being trespassed and that he would be subject to arrest if he returned. Officers were able to identify the man after conferring, and the responding officer completed the trespass notice.

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that a washing machine had been dumped on Erie Mountain Drive near the top parking lot. An officer responded and located an illegally dumped dryer down the hill below the top parking lot. The responding officer reached out to the city Parks Department for removal.

Wednesday. August 28, 2024

The reporting party reported damage to the Ben Root Skatepark in the form of graffiti on several of the park ramps. The investigation continues.

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Paramedics requested contact in the 500 block of Commercial Avenue for a woman who had fallen into a plate glass window and broken it. The paramedics said the woman was walking from a local bar after having a few drinks when she tripped and fell through the window. Paramedics advised that she had likely broken her right wrist and had a laceration to her ear. Officers documented the damage to the window and left a business card for the business owners.