Police Blotter, August 16 - 22, 2024

Aug. 27 2024

This week’s Police Blotter has a mix of events, including an exploded mailbox and the theft of year decorations.

Friday, August 16, 2024

An Anacortes man came to the APD to report that his neighbor’s mailbox in the 2100 block of 15th Street was blown up some time around 9 p.m. the previous night. Officers contacted the reporting party and observed the mailbox on the ground. The officers documented the destroyed mailbox and left a business card at the door of the home when there was no answer. The homeowner called and said she knew who did it but did not have any evidence. She said she just wanted the case documented.

An officer was dispatched to a physical fight on Highway 20 near Thompson Road. The reporting party reported that she witnessed a motorcyclist reaching into the driver’s side window of a vehicle and pulling the driver out and striking them. Officers spoke to both and interviewed witnesses and concluded that, based on the evidence and testimony available, the motorcyclist had assaulted the driver of the vehicle. The responding officer submitted charges for fourth-degree assault.

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 3800 block of Copper Pond. The reporting party reported that yard decorations were stolen on Friday. The reporting party said someone stole three yard ornaments and that she had video of an unknown male taking the ornaments. She provided a copy of the video, which did not provide a clear view of the suspect or the vehicle’s license plate. The officer distributed images of the vehicle to APD officers for identification.

Monday, August 19, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that he saw “fentanyl and drug items” on the trail at the Cap Sante Lookout. An officer responded to the lookout and observed a pile of burnt foil, which appeared to have been previously used for the inhalation of drugs. The officer collected the pile of foil and disposed of it at the APD.

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

There was a report of a male subject yelling at a female subject who was on the ground, and that their dogs were barking and growling. Officers responded and spoke to the woman, who said she was trying to regain control of her dog after her dog acted aggressively toward another dog that belonged to a couple. She said she was knocked to the ground by the dogs while trying to regain control of them. All parties indicated that there were no intentional acts of violence and that they were simply trying to regain control of their dogs. There were no signs of injuries or broken skin.

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

The reporting party reported that her 10-year-old daughter had been missing for about 10 minutes, stating her daughter had been looking for their dog. Shortly after, the responding officer contacted the reporting party at Island View Elementary, where she was reunited with her daughter. They were also able to locate the dog.

Thursday, August 22, 2024

An employee at an Anacortes store reported fraud at the store. She reported that the store had received calls from a “ticket system” in Spokane. The woman said an employee began transferring the money before the reporting party told her to hang up the phone. The caller had requested more than $2,700 but believed no money had been transferred as routing numbers had not been exchanged. The officer documented the case.