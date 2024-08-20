Police Blotter, August 9 - 15, 2024

Anacortes Police Aug. 20 2024 3 minutes read

Friday, August 9, 2024

An Anacortes man called to report that his mailbox was hit by a car sometime in the previous day. He said he had not seen a vehicle hit the mailbox and that it had already been hit when he noticed the damage. Officers responded and contacted the man, photographing the damage. There was no discernable damage to the metal post, and it was tilted at an angle in the ground. There was no paint transfer. Officers documented the damage; there are currently no suspects.

An anonymous reporting party requested law enforcement to inform people that the pickleball court on Blakely Drive closes at 8 p.m. because people were still playing on the court. The players were packing up and leaving when officers contacted them. No further action was taken.

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Dispatch advised of a suspicious complaint in the 5300 block of Ferry Terminal Road. The reporting party reported secondhand information from people who witnessed a couple of unidentified subjects ditch a couple of bikes. The bikes were lying under a sign just off Oakes Avenue. An officer responded and observed one bike and could not locate a second. The officer checked the bike’s serial number and confirmed it had not been reported lost or stolen. The officer placed the bike in his patrol vehicle and transported it to the APD.

Sunday, August 11, 2024

An officer observed a subject walking into the woods in the 7600 block of Highway 20. The officer was aware of previous trespassing complaints on the property. The officer walked into the woods and contacted a woman, who was out of breath and admitted trying to get away from the officer. She said her friend was living on the property and that she knew she wasn’t supposed to be there. The officer confirmed that a previous case existed in which the property owner told officers that nobody had permission to be on the property. The officer completed a trespass notice and cited the woman for possessing a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance (presumably methamphetamine, according to field testing).

Monday, August 12, 2024

Dispatch advised of a civil complaint in which the reporting party requested officer contact to report stolen jewelry by someone possibly doing work at her home. The reporting party and her husband said they had hired a caregiver and recently discontinued her employment due to suspicions of theft. The reporting party reported the theft of jewelry from their home. The officer collected billing invoices for the jewelry and estimated values from the owners. The caregiver denied any involvement, and the officer could not locate records of these items having been pawned.

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

There was another pickleball complaint. The responding officer checked and discovered the court to be completely devoid of people. No action was taken.

Thursday, August 15, 2024

The reporting party suspected that his sister had used his luffa to clean the toilet. He reported that his luffa was covered with hair and feces. The reporting party wanted to know if this was enough to get a court order. The responding officer advised that the police department does not issue orders, but that he could apply for one via the court system if he felt it was necessary.