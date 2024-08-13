Police Blotter, August 2 - 8, 2024

Anacortes Police Aug. 13 2024

An Anacortes man reported on Aug. 3 that his vehicle had been prowled in the 2600 block of Fircrest Boulevard. He reported that he had left the vehicle in the driveway overnight, that it was locked and that there was no damage. He reported that a tote bag with a 9mm pistol and a magazine full of ammunition had been taken. Other items were also taken. The officer followed up with dispatch regarding the stolen firearm and provided the reporting party with a case number for his records.

Friday, August 2, 2024

An officer was contacted by an employee at a local gas station and convenience store regarding a shoplifting complaint that had just occurred. The shoplifter was walking north on Commercial Avenue. Officers contacted the woman and the store manager. The manager said she had taken a bottle of chocolate milk and left without paying for it. When asked about it, she said she wasn’t going to pay for it and walked out. The manager recognized the woman from the previous night, when she had shoplifted other items. The manager signed a trespass notice and officers explained and provided the notice to the woman.

There was a report of a dog, not in distress, in a Rivian. The vehicle had “pet comfort mode” displayed in a large message on its dashboard, indicating that the climate control was set to 70 degrees for the pet’s comfort.

Sunday, August 4, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that two of his vehicles had been prowled in the 4300 block of Fircrest Court. He said both vehicles had been unlocked and had been prowled on Aug. 3 but had not reported them at the time. He noticed some fraudulent charges on his debit card and on his credit card. There was no damage to either vehicle. The investigation continues.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

A local restaurant manager reported that the restaurant had received a counterfeit motion picture $100 bill the previous day. The bill reads “MOTION PICTURE COPY MONEY THIS IS NOT LEGAL TENDER.” The cashier had caught the fake bill and the store had not lost any money. The person who passed the bill said he got it from an unnamed gas station and then paid for his food with real money. The restaurant did not wish to pursue charges in the matter. The responding officer booked the fake bill into evidence for destruction.

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Dispatch advised of a motorhome and an associated vehicle parked in the 2000 block of O Avenue. An officer contacted the vehicles and a man associated to them, who said the motorhome was out of gas and would be moved along shortly. The responding officer confirmed 30 minutes later that the vehicle had been moved.

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Dispatch was contacted by a Burlington man regarding a hit and run that occurred in the 400 block of O Avenue. The man said that his car was involved in a hit and run while he was inside a business. He said the vehicle was parked near some dumpsters and that the car’s rear bumper had been damaged to the point that it was on the ground and had caused damage to his taillights. The officer documented the damage, which totaled to about $1,000. The officer documented the theft.