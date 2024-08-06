Police Blotter, July 26 - August 1, 2024

A woman said that a communist had threatened to punch her and refused to leave the corner she was standing on at the corner of 12th Street and Commercial Ave on July 28. Officers contacted the woman and said she started filming the man when he came over to their side of the street, where they were holding signs. She said the man threatened to hit her. She said he had harassed them a year ago as well and she just wanted him to stay on his side of the street. Officers contacted the man, who said he had been the calm one and that the woman was in his face and telling him to leave. He said he had told her he would pop her in the eye and that the other group hates him. Officers discussed having a political view and talking peacefully with others and how the line gets crossed when assault is threatened.

Here are other events that Anacortes Police investigated this week.

Friday, July 26,2024

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint. The reporting party said his wallet was taken from a van at the intersection of O Avenue and 14th Street. The reporting party recounted parking his van in a driveway to do maintenance on a truck he had just purchased. He stated that, while working on the truck, someone had accessed his van and taken his wallet. He said he had seen two people walking around the area. The responding officer documented the case and checked the area.

An officer responded to a drug problem complaint in the 1400 block of 17th Street. The reporting party advised that there was a subject sitting in a white four-door station wagon smoking something for the past hour. The officer contacted a man sitting in the front passenger seat of the station wagon. The man had warrants for protection order violations. The man was taken into custody and searched incident to arrest. He signed a vehicle impound waiver and was transported to jail.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a series of transmissions from Washington Park. The transmissions stated that kids were drowning in the water and including profanity and high-pitched fake voices. Officers checked the park and boat launch and could not locate anybody. The Coast Guard stated they believed the transmissions were a hoax, possible juveniles playing with a radio.

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a disorderly complaint in the 12500 block of Christianson Road. Employees at a business there reported that a subject appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was dancing with a vacuum hose. Officers responded and found the person acting very erratically, yelling and hitting his car while dancing with the hose. The responding officers contacted the man, who appeared to have ingested methamphetamine. He indicated that his girlfriend had driven them to Anacortes but had walked off to her other boyfriend’s residence after they got into an argument. The man had no interest in driving and understood the concerns expressed by the business about his behavior. He signed a trespass notice and provided the business with a copy. Officers later contacted the man at another nearby business, where his high behavior also made him unwelcome. Officers provided him with a courtesy transport to the March Point Park and Ride.

Monday, July 29, 2024

A man called to report that it appeared someone had attempted to take the downrigger off his boat that was parked in his driveway on W. 3rd Street. He said the suspect cut the power cable and then realized the downrigger was locked to the vessel. He said there was no other damage to the vessel. The officer documented the damage.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that his vehicle had been prowled sometime overnight in the 600 block of R Avenue. The man stated that he woke up to find his vehicle’s door open, as well as the vehicle’s center console. He said a small folding knife had been stolen. Another reporting party reported that a truck had been prowled in the area with nothing stolen. The responding officer provided a case number to both parties.

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Dispatch was contacted by a man regarding a disorderly conduct complaint in the 1300 block of 9th Street. He said there was a woman walking around topless with a male. Officers responded and located the woman, who was wearing a dress upside down and inside out. She was covered in dirt and an unknown substance. Based on the circumstances, the responding officers were unsure if she was intoxicated, under the influence of a substance, suffering from a medical complication or a combination of those factors. The officer requested AFD respond and medically assist her. The officer identified her and was able to locate the man who had been with her. The two had been involved in a suspicious complaint earlier in which an Uber driver reported driving them to Cranberry Lake Park and watched them disappear into the woods. The officer documented the case for information.