Police Blotter, July 19 - 25, 2024

Anacortes Police Jul. 30 2024 3 minutes read

The reporting party reported on July 25, damage at Whistle Lake in which someone had cut down trees with an axe and cleared an unauthorized trail to the lake there. Digital photos and a video were provided, and the responding officer documented the case.

Here are some of the other incidents investigated by the Anacortes Police Department this week.

Friday, July 19, 2024

The reporting party was unhappy that he paid his attorney $1,500 and could not get the attorney to call him back. The reporting party was directed to small claims court.

The reporting party reported a fraud in which her husband had applied for a loan over the phone after receiving an offer via text message. He had provided bank and routing information and then told to send the money he was to receive to different Apple Pay accounts. The bank identified the check deposit transactions as fraudulent. The case was documented by the responding officer, who told the reporting party to close the related bank account and to stop communicating with the people who sent the money.

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 3600 block of Portage Lane. The reporting party reported a vehicle prowl that occurred overnight. He advised that he left the windows down on his truck and that the vehicle had been rummaged through. An officer contacted the man, who said nothing had been taken. The man was not interested in pursuing charges.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

There was a complaint of multiple juveniles playing loud music at the skate park after hours. Officers located two subjects with a small Bluetooth speaker playing music. They moved along without incident after being informed of park hours.

Monday, July 22, 2024

The reporting party reported an intoxicated male with a dog walking in the road in the area of 12th Street and D Avenue. The reporting party advised that the man was flipping off cars and cursing at them. Officers contacted the man, who was extremely intoxicated. He agreed to a courtesy ride home.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Dispatch advised that the reporting party had located three fake guns. An officer responded and found expended fireworks that were shaped like guns. The officer disposed of them at the police department.

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a reported verbal domestic incident in the 1200 block of 5th Street. The reporting party reported the verbal domestic between herself and her boyfriend, who was reportedly leaving the residence. Officers responded and spoke with the reporting party, who said she had broken up with the man and told him to leave. He left after she lightly grabbed his wrist to help him off the couch he was sitting on. He left the house and closed the door. She reported that he spat on her vehicle as he departed. The man would not provide his side of the story, saying that whatever the woman said was true. The officer encouraged the two to remain separated for the night and provided domestic violence resources.