Police Blotter, July 12 - 18, 2024

Anacortes Police Jul. 23 2024 3 minutes read

Friday, July 12, 2024

APD units were dispatched to the N Avenue park for a report of a weapon offense. The reporting party reported that a person had called and said that a man was waving a knife around because he was upset about being woken up. Officers responded and contacted another man, who said he was in fact the person who had been woken up. He said he had a knife but had not been waving it around nor making threats. Officers counseled the man on carrying or displaying knives in a manner that other people might find intimidating or concerning.

Sunday, July 14, 2024

An officer on patrol saw a man riding a bicycle on 12th Street. The officer spoke to the man, and he rode away. The officer later observed the man enter a business that had previously trespassed him. The officer contacted the man and placed him under arrest for trespassing. While searching him incident to arrest, officers located suspected methamphetamine and other drugs. Officers transported him to the Skagit County jail for booking on his charges, which included first-degree trespass and known possession of controlled substances.

Monday, July 15, 2024

A San Francisco woman called to report that a bottle of pills and three boxes of patches had been stolen from a mailbox at her short-term rental. The officer documented the theft, with the items totaling to a value of about $400.

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Dispatch advised of a man who stole a bottle of wine from a local grocery store. Officers responded and identified a man who matched the description walking on 15th Street. Officers detained the man, who identified himself as “Judas Iscariot Priest.” The store confirmed that the man was the person who stole the wine. Officers arrested him and cited him for third-degree theft.

An Anacortes woman called to report that a man, who turned out to be the suspect in the above case, had walked into her home before leaving. Officers contacted him, and he said he had contacted three houses to ask where to buy drugs. Officers contacted the man in the street and arrested him, citing him for first-degree criminal trespass and for violating a court order.

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a disorderly complaint at 32nd Street and M Avenue. A man called to report a woman screaming and stumbling. Officers could smell an odor of intoxicants on her person. She resisted officers as they took her into custody. Officers completed an involuntary commit and transported her to Island Health.