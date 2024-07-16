Police Blotter, July 5 - 11, 2024

Anacortes Police Jul. 16 2024 3 minutes read

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl complaint in the Mount Erie parking lot on Thursday, July 11. An Anacortes man reported that his car had been broken into, along with other vehicles parked there. His vehicle had been ransacked, and he discovered some ammunition and a knife to be missing. The responding officer documented the theft.

Here are some other cases the Anacortes Police worked on this past week.

Friday, July 5, 2024

Dispatch advised of a welfare check in the 1000 block of Q Avenue. The security guard on duty reported that a man did not seem okay and had fallen off his bike. Officers arrived and spoke with security, who said the man was highly intoxicated and that security wanted him trespassed. Officers contacted the man and spoke to him. Officers trespassed him, and he refused to sign. Officers were able to determine that he was not a harm to himself or others.

Sunday, July 7, 2024

The reporting party reported that he walked into a local store, where all the lights were on and the door was open, and the store’s alarm started going off. He then observed that the store had closed about 10 minutes prior. Officers checked the interior, and an employee then showed up to check on the alarm and lock the business up.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint at the intersection of 22nd Street and R Avenue. The reporting party advised of a broken sink, broken mirror and graffiti in a restroom. Officers responded and photographed the damage.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Dispatch advised of a threatening complaint that occurred in the 4700 block of Fidalgo Bay Road. The reporting party said a security guard had located an RV on the property without having a reservation or paying. The guard reported having contacted the owner of the RV, who may have called back later and left a voicemail ordering the business at the address to fire the security guard. The officer discussed the process of obtaining a no-contact order in case the person in the RV returns and suggested the reporting party contact the APD if a trespass was requested in the event the man is identified.

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

An Anacortes woman called to report that her purse had been stolen from a locker room in town. She said it was gone when she returned to it, along with her phone, health insurance card, driver’s license and cash. The officer documented the theft; the investigation continues.