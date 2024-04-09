Police Blotter, March 29 - April 4, 2024

Anacortes Police Apr. 9 2024

Friday, March 29, 2024

There was a report of transients sleeping next to a building on V Place. It was requested the subjects be moved along but not trespassed. Officers contacted the two people and their dog along the Tommy Thompson Trail, and they moved along without issue.

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 2100 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party stated he was calling for another man to report a stolen backpack and sleeping bag. Officers contacted them and learned that the man with the missing backpack had left it next to the fence of the adjacent building along Commercial Avenue. He purchased an item at a nearby store and could not find his backpack and sleeping bag. Officers checked the area and could not locate the bag, and Anacortes Fire Department medics ended up transporting the man to Island Health for evaluation.

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 1800 block of 9th Street. An Anacortes man reported that his neighbor had backed into his detached garage. Officers arrived and spoke with the reporting party, who said that he believed that his neighbor had backed into the garage and scraped some paint off and left red marks. He also stated that the trailer had caused a structural post on the interior to break. The officers spoke to the neighbor, who said he has never spoken to the reporting party aside from the accusation of hitting his garage. Both declined to speak to each other further.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

A California woman called to report a fraud. She said she and her grandmother, an Anacortes resident, were visiting family in California when her mother received a text from a drugstore thanking her for her purchase, which totaled about $300, which she did not make. About 30 minutes later, she received a phone call from a man supposedly with her bank. The man asked if she authorized the transaction, and when she did not understand, the mother passed the phone to her daughter, the reporting party’s mother. The man told her that if her mother did not authorize the charge, she would need to go get $3,000 worth of gift cards and then call him back. The reporting party said she spoke to her mother while they happened to be at a grocery store buying gift cards. The reporting party stopped them from giving the gift card numbers to the scammer, who hung up the phone. The responding officer provided a case number to the reporting party.

An officer was dispatched to a reported removal complaint taking place in the 300 block of 34th Street. The reporting party advised that there was a transient man camping on the business property at the reported address. Officers arrived and contacted the reporting party, who advised that the business would pursue charges if the man violated the trespass notice. The officer contacted the man, who was seated in a tent, and explained the trespass. The man began packing his belongings, and officers completed the notice.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

An Anacortes woman reported that she had received a call from Publishers Clearing House telling her she had won a Mercedes-Benz and $5,000 a week for life. The caller requested a $500 gift card to redeem the prizes. The reporting party purchased the gift card and gave the caller the information. She caught on it was a scam after she had given out the information. The caller advised that the car would be delivered from an international airport and to her address in one hour. She said the call appeared to be coming from Jamaica, and that she had about $200 in long distance phone charges. A blocked number called back while the officer was speaking with the reporting party, but the caller disconnected when the officer answered the phone and introduced himself. The officer provided the woman with a case number and the IC3.gov website to report the fraud.

Thursday, April 4, 2024

There was a report of a wandering horse around 28th Street and H Avenue. The horse was retrieved by the owner before the call was dispatched.