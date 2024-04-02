Police Blotter, March 22 - 28, 2024

Anacortes Police Apr. 2 2024

Friday, March 22, 2024

The reporting party requested a call regarding his son going on a cross-country trip, stating he wanted to know if his son should smoke marijuana and drive. The responding officer called the reporting party back and answered his questions.

The reporting party stated that she saw an injured fawn laying on the sidewalk at the intersection of 12th Street and I Avenue. It turned out to be a rolled-up piece of sod.

There was a report of a woman walking eastbound on Highway 20 Spur carrying a chair. Officers contacted the woman, who advised she was fine but missed her bus. An officer provided her with a courtesy transport off the spur to Fidalgo Bay Road.

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a possible assault occurring at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue. It was reported that a man had thrown a glass jar at an employee and ran off. Officers patrolled the surrounding area, and the responding officers spoke to employees. They reported that the customer was upset that someone had cut in front of them in the drive-through. When the manager left the customer, who was argumentative, the customer picked up a vase from the counter and threw it to the floor, shattering it. Officers were able to view surveillance footage and identified the suspect via his car’s license plate. Management did not want to pursue charges but did want to trespass the man.

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a reported assault at Reservation Road and Highway 20. A man called to say he was assaulted by another man. The reporting party said he was driving northbound on Reservation Road and was approached by the other vehicle at a high rate of speed and then tailgated by the vehicle before it pulled around him and almost hit him. Then, the man opened his door and allegedly purposely hit him in the forehead with his door. The other driver claimed that the reporting party had punched him in the face and that he had not meant to hit the reporting party with the door. He said he had initially passed the reporting party’s car because he was driving slowly, and the reporting party allegedly became angry. The responding officer ended up citing the reporting party for fourth-degree assault and issued it to him at the scene before releasing him.

Monday, March 25, 2024

An Anacortes woman noticed a box next to her recycle bin containing something odd. An unknown man then grabbed the box and placed it in a porta-potty located on private property. Officers located a torso portion of a sex doll in the box.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a removal in the 700 block of Seafarers Way. A person was reportedly on-site who was not supposed to be there, carrying a machete, and wearing all black. Officers contacted the man riding south on Q Avenue. Officers booked and released the man on a felony warrant and banned him from all Port of Anacortes properties.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 2200 block of M Avenue. The reporting party had discovered a broken window at the address and a fist-sized rock sitting in the empty room against the wall opposite the broken window. The officer documented the case and provided a case number to the reporting party.

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Officers located a man who seemed lost near the Anacortes Middle School parking lot. He said he went out for a walk and ended up lost. The responding officer gave him a courtesy transport back to Rosario Assisted Living.