Police Blotter, March 15 - 21, 2024

Anacortes Police Mar. 26 2024

Officers observed a white van turning right onto M Avenue from the 1200 block of 34th Street and park with its front and rear passenger tires on the sidewalk with the vehicle facing north on Thursday, March 21. The vehicle then headed north on M Avenue and west on 29th Street. The driver appeared lost, and the license plate returned to a vehicle registered to the Anacortes School District. The vehicle failed to utilize a turn signal as it turned onto 23rd Street, and the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle drove away, and the officer followed at normal speeds. The vehicle ended up at a dead end in the 2100 block of 15th Street. The juvenile female in the driver’s seat jumped out and ran toward Smiley’s Bottom. Another juvenile also jumped out and ran toward Smiley’s Bottom. The officer chased the subjects on foot and caught up with them, placing both under arrest. Both face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and second-degree burglary (for the alleged theft of the vehicle’s keys), and the driver faces charges of attempting to elude police and unattended hit-and-run. Both were transported to juvenile detention.

Anacortes Police also worked several other cases this week.

Friday, March 15, 2024

An Anacortes woman called dispatch believing there was a dead animal odor coming from her dishwasher and requested law enforcement investigate. An officer contacted her and determined the odor was coming from her garbage disposal due to food buildup, and the officer encouraged her to contact her landlord to get it fixed.

Dispatch advised of a graffiti complaint in the 2300 block or R Avenue at the skate park. The reporting party advised that someone had spray-painted a panel box and a trash can. She said it will cost $300 to have a crew remove the paint, and that she would pursue charges if a suspect could be identified. The officer provided a case number and documented the vandalism.

Saturday, March 16, 2024

There was a report of a male having a medical emergency flopping back and forth in a van at the intersection of Highway 20 and South March Point Road. The reporting party said multiple vehicles almost hit the van. Officers responded and located a disabled minivan. The male driver advised that he was not in need of medical attention. He reported that he and his family were in the United States from Germany and his vehicle had abruptly died at the stop light, and his ability to shift it into neutral was disabled. Officers helped shift the vehicle into neutral and push it to a nearby gas station.

Sunday, March 17, 2024

An officer was flagged down by a man walking near 4th Street and Commercial Avenue. The man said there was some graffiti on dumpsters and electrical boxes at the rear of the building there. The man said the paint appeared on Tuesday night. It appeared to be actual paint and not spray-paint. The cleanup cost was estimated at about $400. The responding officer documented the paint.

A variety of local businesses also reported markings on their businesses on the night of March 17. The investigation continues.

Monday, March 18, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief detail. The reporting party reported that someone had shot out three windowpanes of bus shelters on R Avenue. The responding officer documented the damage and received photos of it from the reporting party.

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

An Anacortes woman called requesting an officer “measure the sound” coming from a local marina. She claimed the decibel reading was over 60 db. An officer measured the sound in front of the reporting party’s house at 55.6 db. The officer relocated to a different marina and measured the sound at 49.6 db. Normal talking is about 60 decibels, according to a Google search. After measuring the sound, the reporting party requested the call be canceled, as a noisy boat had left.