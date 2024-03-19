Police Blotter, March 8 - 14, 2024

Anacortes Police Mar. 19 2024

On March 13, 2024, Anacortes and Oak Harbor police department officers and detectives served a warrant on the Oak Harbor residence of Lucas Jose Martinez, 61. Martinez, a lieutenant commander in the United States Navy, is alleged to have paid for illegal sexual contact with a minor he met on a dating website. Officers took Martinez into custody, and he was charged with one count each of third-degree rape of a child, commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Anacortes Police also investigated these other cases.

Friday, March 8, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a reported suspicious complaint in the 12000 block of Christianson Road. The reporting party advised that there was a man banging on the doors at the business there and yelling. She requested the person be removed and trespassed (banned). Officers located the man, who said he had walked from Angel of the Winds Casino and was looking for a place to rest. He was upset when he was ignored by the staff at the business. He declined medical attention for his blistered feet. The responding officer completed a trespass notice.

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl in the 1200 block of A Avenue, where the reporting party wished to report that his car had been ransacked overnight. The vehicle was not locked overnight, and he only found that the vehicle registration was missing. The responding officer documented the case and provided the reporting party with the case number.

The reporting party reported that her neighbor’s chickens had escaped their coop in the 1100 block of Longview Avenue. The responding officer contacted the chickens’ owner via phone, and she apologized and said she would come home and re-secure them.

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive. The reporting party advised that someone had egged her house about 15 minutes prior. Officers had responded to her residence the previous night for a noise complaint and suspicion of underage drinking. The officer documented the egging and contacted the reporting party in the previous case, who adamantly denied having anything to do with it.

Sunday, March 10, 2024

An Anacortes woman reported that a car hit a median and kept going, and that it had then ran two red lights and displayed lane travel. The responding officer initiated a traffic stop and ended up arresting the driver for DUI.

Monday, March 11, 2024

An Anacortes store manager reported that a man had walked out of the store with a gift bag full of products. The manager noted that the man had taken the gift bag and placed merchandise in it, including a bag of candy and some chocolate milk. The responding officer distributed a photo of the suspect to local law enforcement so he could be identified and trespassed.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a vehicle prowl in the 2400 block of 41st Street. The reporting party reported that he confronted someone trying to gain access to his vehicle without permission. The reporting party noted that when he confronted the suspect, she was very vulgar and told him that she was just passing through. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate her. Surveillance footage showed that no access had been gained to the vehicle. The responding officer distributed images of the suspect to local law enforcement for possible identification.

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a cold theft report in the 2000 block of 34th Street. The reporting party explained that one of the employees at a business there reported that tools were missing from a locked storage shed at the location. Two pressure washers, a laser and a cleaning attachment were missing. The investigation continues.

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Dispatch advised that the reporting party had reported a hawk in the Anacortes Post Office. The hawk was gone when officers arrived.

An officer was dispatched to a vehicle prowl in the 5300 block of Ferry Terminal Road. The reporting party reported that her vehicle had been parked at approximately 1900 the previous evening. At 0800 the following morning, she found her vehicle had been entered and her wallet with a driver’s license and bank cards, as well as a $200 bag, had been taken. She had already notified her bank, and there was no damage to her vehicle. The responding officer documented the theft.