Police Blotter, February 29 - March 7, 2024

Anacortes Police Mar. 12 2024

Anacortes Police this week responded to two reports of hit-and-run collisions, as well as other inidents.

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the area of 22nd Street and R Avenue. The reporting party reported damage to a door in the area and that this was an ongoing issue. The damage was estimated to cost about $1,000 to repair. The officers documented the damage and provided the reporting party with the corresponding case number.

An officer pulled over a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 20 spur driven by a driver with a license suspended in the second degree. The officer contacted the man and arrested him for second-degree driving with a suspended license and provided him with his mandatory court date.

Friday, March 1, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a weapon offense in the 1900 block of 36th Street. A woman called in to report someone shooting a BB gun in the neighborhood in an unsafe manner. The caller noted that her window was cracked. The responding officer arrived and observed the cracked window, seeing a small hole with shards of glass. Based on the height of a nearby fence, it did not seem likely that a BB gun could have been shot in this manner. The officer documented the damage and spoke with the neighbors. It remains unclear what hit and cracked the window.

Saturday, March 2, 2024

An Oak Harbor woman called and reported that she may have left her wallet at a local convenience store. An officer obtained footage of the timeframe in which she visited, but she later reported that someone had found her wallet and arranged to meet with her to return it.

Sunday, March 3, 2024

A Mossyrock man reported a hit and run at the intersection of Highway 20 and Commercial Avenue. The reporting party said he had been struck by a truck that did not stop, providing a registration for the truck. The officer arrived and learned that the man was turning south onto Commercial Avenue from 12th Street when the truck pulled next to him and struck the reporting party’s truck where the road goes from two lanes to one. The officer observed red paint transfer on the reporting party’s vehicle. The registration of the vehicle that drove away returned to a truck registered out of Alberta, and officers checked the area for it but could not locate it. The responding officer photographed the damage and documented it, providing the reporting party with the corresponding case number.

There was a report of a dog that appeared to be emaciated in the 1500 block of 39th Street. The officer responded and observed the dog in question, which was determined to be a Golden Retriever puppy and was in good health.

Monday, March 4, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a detail involving computer fraud. An Anacortes woman reported that she had been scammed into allowing an unknown subject access to her computer. She said she had received an email from someone claiming to be PayPal advising her of a fraudulent charge. She called the phone number in the email and followed instructions to access her PayPal and download a remote access program. She realized she had made a mistake, hung up the phone and shut down the computer. She contacted her bank and the Social Security Administration, and locked her credit through the three major credit bureaus. As far as she could tell, there had been no fraudulent activity on any of her accounts. The responding officer advised her to change all her passwords and to make sure her accounts are not compromised. The officer provided a case number for the reporting party’s records.

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a hit and run collision that occurred in an alley in the 1300 block of 20th Street. The reporting party showed two pieces of bent metal wall sheeting and other damage involving the metal part of the wall and marking to two areas of the wall that appeared to be from a rotating tire. There were also remnants of what appeared to be a broken taillight. The officer documented the damage.

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Dispatch advised of a motor vehicle collision that occurred the previous day. The reporting party advised that a vehicle hit a building in the 8300 block of Summit Park Road. The reporting party said a moving truck made a turn too wide and damaged one of the buildings. She showed security footage of the truck colliding with the metal siding on a storage building. The truck then leaves after correcting the turn. Pictures from the reporting party were submitted, and the officer provided a case number.