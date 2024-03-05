Police Blotter, February 23 - 28, 2024

Anacortes Police Mar. 5 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024

APD officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 20 near South Fidalgo Bay Road. Dispatch advised of a vehicle-versus-median collision prior to the vehicle continuing westbound on Highway 20. The registered owner of the vehicle had a revoked driving status in the first degree with a requirement of an ignition interlock device. A second caller reported that there were kids inside the vehicle. The reporting party had observed the vehicle park at the intersection of 29th Street and Q Avenue. Officers contacted the Anacortes woman and could smell the obvious odor of intoxicants emitting from her person. The responding officer observed that she appeared heavily intoxicated. Officers later arrested her for DUI, first-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and reckless endangerment due to her nine-year-old son being in the car. Officers transported her to the Skagit County jail.

An officer was dispatched to a report of malicious mischief in which a marker had been used to vandalize the benches at Storvik park. The responding officer photographed the graffiti and documented it.

Saturday, February 24, 2024

An Anacortes man reported that an unknown subject had claimed to be from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and said there was a warrant issued for his arrest. The caller demanded money from the reporting party, who did not cooperate. The officer informed the reporting party that this is a common scam and that there was no warrant in the system related to him.

Monday, February 26, 2024

There were multiple reports of a flare set off to the southeast of Mount Erie. An empty red flare canister was located at the Mount Erie summit. There were no vehicles on the mountain and no signs of distress. The canister was properly disposed of.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in which a woman reported that she had discovered that someone had used 75,000 of her air miles fraudulently. She said she was going on a trip and attempted to use the miles, but American Airlines informed her that someone had already transferred them out after accessing her account in June of 2023. The airline had stopped the fraud, but the reporting party was required to make a police report before the miles could be reinstated.

Wednesday, February 29, 2024

Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle prowl in which a woman reported that her purse was taken out of her car that had been parked unlocked in her garage. There was no visible damage to the vehicle, and she had already let her financial institutions know to cancel her debit card. The officer documented the case and provided the reporting party with a case number.