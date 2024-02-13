Police Blotter, February 2 - 8, 2024

Anacortes Police Feb. 13 2024

What looked lik a simple vagrancy complaint turned a bit more complicated.

Friday, February 2, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a reported vagrancy complaint involving a vehicle stuck in the mud in the 9100 block of Molly Lane. The reporting party said a van backed onto the property and appeared to have been involved in an attempted theft of a trailer, and the reporting party wanted the driver trespassed. Officers contacted the vehicle and spoke to the subject in the driver’s seat before detaining and securing him in hand restraints. The man claimed that he had come to visit and then came to the spot to sleep in his vehicle. He said he backed onto the gravel lot and did not realize it was mud. He denied attempting to steal the trailer. The reporting party helped remove the vehicle with an excavator, and officers issued the driver a trespass notice.

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Dispatch advised that a man was reporting a threatening incident that occurred in the 2200 block of 23rd Street. The reporting party indicated that a man was driving up and down the neighborhood. He tried to get the man to stop, but the driver reportedly responded to call the police and added that the reporting party would need an ambulance. Officers spoke to both men, and the driver acted as though he had no idea what the officer was talking about. The officer suggested that he refrain from making threatening statements in the future and informed him that the road he was driving on was confirmed to be private. The man was receptive to the information.

Sunday, February 4, 2024

An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of 18th Street where the reporting party said a man had left with stolen items concealed in a hoodie. Officers checked the area and collected video surveillance footage of the man and woman walking out of the store.

Monday, February 5, 2024

An Anacortes woman reported a vehicle prowl that occurred overnight. She said at some point the previous night, someone had entered her vehicle and taken paperwork, a vape device and change. She believed her car was locked and reported that there was no damage to the vehicle to indicate forced entry. The officer documented the theft.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Officers were dispatched via emergency tones to the 6100 block of Parkside Drive for a reported burglary in progress. The reporting party and homeowner advised dispatch that someone was trying to smash their door in. She advised that the suspect was now talking with her husband at the back door. Her husband called dispatch and advised that the suspect was their neighbor. Officers arrested the man and booked him for first-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that his tires had been slashed sometime on Feb. 5. An officer documented the slashed tires, reporting that he found slash marks in the tires, estimating their value at $200 each. He said he wished to pursue charges if any suspects can be identified.

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Dispatch notified officers that a Burlington Police Department officer was out with a possible collision at the intersection of Highway 20 and Christensen Road. Officers responded and had both vehicles moved out of the roadway. The Burlington PD officer said he had observed signs of impairment or a medical condition. APD officers facilitated an exchange of information and observed multiple signs of impairment. The responding officer detected the odor of alcohol, and officers took her into custody. At the APD, her breath tested well over the legal limit. The responding officer cited her for DUI and an infraction notice for cell phone use while driving.