Police Blotter, January 12 - 18, 2024

Anacortes Police Jan. 23 2024

There was a report of a small sedan doing donuts in a parking lot in the 1200 block of M Avenue on Jan. 17. Officers contacted the vehicle, which was driven by a 17-year-old male who was accompanied by others. The officers counseled them about engaging in this behavior and the potential repercussions, and the male advised that he would go home. There was no apparent damage to the vehicle or to the other vehicles in the parking lot. The responding officer contacted the driver’s mother and advised her of the issue so she could handle it as she saw fit.

Police also dealt with these other cases this week.

Friday, January 12, 2024

An Anacortes man reported a stolen boat trailer in the 5900 block of Cabana Lane. An officer met with the reporting party, who said he stores his boat trailer in a lot and that he had last seen it in March 2022. When he went to retrieve it in November 2023, it was not where he left it. Staff suggested it may have been moved or taken by another customer. They have not been able to locate it, so he was reporting it stolen, with a replacement costing about $18,000. The signed theft report was faxed to dispatch.

The reporting party called because the washing machine she was using would not stop washing. The officer encouraged her to look for after-hours contacts for the facility. The owner gave a 40-minute ETA to arrive and assist.

Saturday, January 13, 2024

The reporting party reported that stop signs at the intersection of 30th and T Avenue had been knocked over and were in the lane of travel. They were back in position by the time the officer arrived.

Sunday, January 14, 2024

The reporting party was upset that water was coming from the gutter down her driveway and freezing. An officer checked the area and noted that there was no excessive amount of runoff to indicate a broken pipe or anything emergent. The officer left a message with the city water department regarding the complaint.

Monday, January 15, 2024

An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue. Dispatch had been informed that someone had passed a fraudulent $50 bill. The officer arrived and spoke with the manager, who said sometime that day a customer had paid with a $50 bill. He marked it with a counterfeit pen, and it did not turn the correct color. There was no watermark on the bill. The officer took it and entered it into evidence. The manager agreed to check surveillance footage.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

The reporting party was concerned after not hearing from her 23-year-old son in a while. He was determined to have been in his bedroom.

Thursday, January 18, 2024

An officer was advised of a drug problem in the 1000 block of Commercial Avenue. Staff advised that a man had returned to the facility there using another person’s code to gain access to the building and was then seen using drugs on the property. Officers contacted staff, who requested that the man be banned from the property. The officer completed a trespass form and had staff sign it.