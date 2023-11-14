Police Blotter, November 4 - 9, 2023

Anacortes Police Nov. 14 2023

Anacortes Police and Fire Department personnel worked on reviving a man who may have overdosed on meth laced with fentanyl.

Saturday, November 4, 2023

An APD officer heard dispatch advise of an aid call in the 1700 block of 10th Street involving an overdose on methamphetamine that had potentially been laced with fentanyl. The responding officer arrived and found the Anacortes Fire Department removing a man with reduced consciousness from a vehicle. AFD began medical treatment for an overdose. A woman at the scene advised the officer that they had been working on getting clean, and that she had found the man in the vehicle unconscious and called 911. While AFD worked on the man, he regained consciousness and began displaying symptoms consistent with drug withdrawal. AFD transported the man to Island Health for treatment. The woman agreed to turn over any drugs found in the car for destruction, as she and the man were attempting to get clean. She provided the officer with a piece of foil with two burnt blue pills on it, along with a piece of drug paraphernalia. The items were taken for destruction. The officer followed AFD as they transported the man to Island Health and then cleared the call.

Dispatch advised of a domestic violence complaint in the 2000 block of N Avenue. The reporting party stated that his girlfriend was “off her charts” and did not provide more information to the dispatch call taker. Officers responded and contacted the couple. The woman said she and her boyfriend had been arguing about him disclosing his daughter’s personal information. She confirmed that no crime had occurred and the argument was verbal in nature. She did not feel the situation had the potential to escalate. The man confirmed the same details, and officers provided domestic-violence resources to both parties, advising them to call 911 if the situation does escalate.

Sunday, November 5, 2023

The owner of a local motel called 911 and reported a subject had kicked a door and, when the reporting party told the subject not to do that, the subject “got mouthy.” She requested the woman be trespassed and removed. Officers contacted the reporting party, who said a juvenile had kicked a panel on the stairwell, and when she contacted the juvenile’s mother, she argued about the incident. The woman agreed to move out of the motel, and she signed the trespass notice, which the officer explained to her.

Monday, November 6, 2023

An Anacortes woman called to report that, sometime overnight, someone had ransacked her vehicle, saying it looked like the glove box had exploded. The only item she noticed missing was a pair of old winter gloves. She said there was no damage to the vehicle, and she could not remember if it had been locked or not. She provided her registration, and the responding officer provided her with a case number and told her to call back if she discovered anything else missing.

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 700 block of 30th Street. The reporting party requested officer contact at a business office regarding vandalism on the premises. The officer contacted the reporting party at the amin office. The manager showed that several boat undersides had graffiti on them. He estimated that the cost to remove would be about $500 and said he would like to pursue charges if the suspect or suspects could be identified. The responding officer documented the graffiti and checked the area for other graffiti and calls for service regarding graffiti.

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

An APD officer received an Adult Protective Services referral related to a report from a local bank. The bank reported that an unknown person called the bank and withdrew $1,600 from an Anacortes woman’s account. The officer spoke with the woman at her residence, and she said the situation began after she made an online purchase. She said someone had been spoofing her phone number to contact her bank to get money. She said the bank was investigating the situation and that her money had already been refunded. She said she was already working with her phone company regarding her number being spoofed. The responding officer provided the woman with a case number and contacted APS about the case.

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Dispatch advised that a local restaurant was reporting that a subject onsite had brought in his own alcohol and refused to leave. He was reportedly trying to be intimidating. Officers arrived and spoke to the owner before explaining to the man the reason for the police presence. He agreed to step out without issue, and the responding officer could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the man, and he appeared intoxicated. Officers identified the man and completed the trespass notice.

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Dispatch advised of a removal call at an Anacortes motel in which the reporting party advised of a subject in a truck was setting up to sleep in the back parking lot. Officers contacted the truck and its occupant, who said he was going to rent a room at the motel. The man said he understood that he was not allowed to park there if he was not a patron of the motel, and the manager agreed to let the man rent a room.