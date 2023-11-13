Truck crashes into roundabout center

Anacortes Police Nov. 13 2023

An out-of-town driver crashed his truck into the center of the roundabout where highway 20 turns onto Commercial Ave.

At about 8:12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle accident call in the traffic circle at the intersection of the SR-20 Spur and Commercial Avenue.

At the scene, officers observed a Chevrolet S-10 lodged in the vegetation at the top of the raised landscaping with its front bumper dented and resting against the large metal sculpture anchored in the center of the traffic circle.

The driver, a 52-year-old Seattle man, said he was not able to stop in time and locked up his truck’s brakes, causing him to skid into the center of the roundabout. He was not injured, and officers did not observe any indications of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

Dispatch advised that the man’s driver’s license was suspended, and that he had warrants for hit-and-run and third-degree driving with a suspended license. APD officers placed him under arrest, transported him to the APD and completed book-and-release paperwork for the warrants and charging paperwork for speeding too fast for conditions (related to the roundabout crash) and failure to renew an expired registration.