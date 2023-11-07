Police Blotter, October 27 - November 3, 2023

Anacortes Police Nov. 7 2023

In this week’s Anacortes Police Blotter: a car stolen and another vehicle prowled. Read on...

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dispatch advised that an Anacortes man had found $400 in a porta-potty near the Guemes Channel trailhead. The reporting party brought the money to the APD, and it was determined to be fake prop money. The responding officer subsequently disposed of it.

An Anacortes woman called to report a friend’s car missing. Prior to officer being dispatched, the reporting party asked that dispatch disregard so she could check with the building managers on-site to see if they had towed the car. The woman called back about 30 minutes later to report the car stolen. She advised that she had borrowed the car from a friend to drive home the previous night and parked it. When she went out to the car the following morning, it was gone. The responding officer collected the relevant information, and the registered owner of the vehicle signed the motor vehicle theft report the following day.

Saturday, October 28, 2023

There was a report of someone knocking on the reporting party’s door and using a flashlight. The responding officer had just previously been at the address to contact the homeowner to inform them their garage door was open. The dispatcher informed the caller of this.

An officer responded to a report of a theft that occurred at an Anacortes grocery store. A man was caught by the manager taking a cartload of groceries out of the store without paying. The manager recovered the cart and some of the items. The suspect fled in a pickup truck headed south. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. The responding officer contacted the manager, who said the suspect said “Sorry” when confronted. The suspect threw a shopping basket full of groceries into his truck and left behind the remaining items in the cart. The manager said he wanted charges and trespass if the subject could be identified. The responding officer collected photographs of the video surveillance footage of the suspect, as well as a voided receipt. The officer placed an attempt-to-locate out on the vehicle the man was driving.

Monday, October 30, 2023

Dispatch advised of a woman reporting a cold package theft at a residence in the 1800 block of K Avenue. The responding officer contacted the reporting party, who advised that her package was delivered to her residence, but to the wrong side of the building, as it had been converted into a duplex. She was able to determine this via the photo sent by the delivery service. The officer contacted the landlord of the property, who indicated that no footage of the theft existed.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

An officer responded to a reported malicious mischief complaint in the 3700 block of Bullock Court. The reporting party advised that she had witnessed what appeared to be two teenagers spray-painting street signs. She advised that there was a male wearing a black hoodie and a female with blonde hair wearing pajama bottoms and a backpack. The responding officer checked the area and was unable to find suspects matching that description. The officer documented the spray-painted signs.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Dispatch advised that an Anacortes man was calling to report a vehicle prowl in the 1800 block of Cedar Springs Lane. He told the responding officer that he discovered that the center console of his vehicle had been rummaged through. He noticed that a seatbelt cutter was missing and said there was no actual damage to the vehicle. He said he only wished to make APD aware of what happened.

Thursday, November 2, 2023

The APD’s K-9 unit responded to an agency assist request from the Sedro-Woolley Police Department. They requested a K-9 sniff of a vehicle impounded for a search warrant. T-Bone was deployed off-leash, and he provided a change of behavior and final response on part of the vehicle.

Friday, November 3, 2023

Officers responded to a vehicle-versus-building collision in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue. The driver, an Anacortes woman, had apparently succumbed to medical complications that rendered her unconscious. A pedestrian inside the building suffered minor lacerations to her extremities but denied medical treatment. The driver was transported to Island Health, and the responding officer completed a police traffic collision report.

There was a report of a very intoxicated woman who was refusing to get into a taxi. It was then reported that she got into the taxi, but the driver did not want to take her. Officers responded and contacted the woman, who appeared very intoxicated and had been reportedly drinking at locations in town. AFD medics examined her, and she was not transported. The driver was agreeable to transporting the woman and her friends from the scene.