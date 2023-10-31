Police Blotter, October 20 - 26, 2023

Anacortes Police Oct. 31 2023

Sometimes a completely innocuous event could lead to violence and a 911 call to police.

Friday, October 20, 2023

Dispatch advised of a harassment complaint in the area of 9th and R Avenue. The reporting party advised that he was practicing driving with friends when a man got out of a car and threw something at his friend while he was trying to park behind another vehicle. The subject then allegedly exited his vehicle and put hands on the reporting party’s friend. Dispatch advised that the reporting party was now holding the man on the ground and that yelling could be heard in the background. Officers responded and located the individuals. The man who allegedly instigated the physical incident said he had been harassed by someone else unrelated prior to the incident and that he was just trying to get some sleep in his car when the vehicle with the other subjects pulled up and started backing up and pulling forward next to his car for more than 10 minutes. He said he just wanted them to stop and felt he was being harassed and threatened. Aid responded and evaluated the man, who had minor scratches and abrasions from road rash. The reporting party and his friends confirmed that they were just practicing parallel parking and had to restrain the man when he became physical. They did not wish to pursue charges. All parties separated without further incidents.

An officer responded to a dispatch complaint at an Anacortes salon. The reporting party stated that a customer had become agitated and threatened to throw things at employees when she did not receive free items. The officer contacted the business while another officer checked the area for the subject. The officer in the business determined that no assault had taken place, and charges were declined regarding the threats. The reporting party requested the woman be banned if officers could locate and identify her. The responding officer completed a trespass notice, which was signed by a representative of the business. The officer advised that, if the subject returned in the future, employees at the business should call the police and APD will complete the trespass notice. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

The reporting party advised that there was a vehicle parked in her yard. The responding officer located the vehicle, which appeared to be mostly in the reporting party’s front lawn in the 1600 block of 7th Street, with only the driver-side set of tires on the street. The officer tagged the vehicle for 72 hours and provided the reporting party with a business card and case number. Another officer later confirmed that the vehicle had been removed.

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Officers responded to a report of a man in a shack who was not responsive in the 1000 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party requested the man be removed and trespassed. Security advised that the man had been on-site and refused to leave after being asked to do so. He reportedly had a knife and a meth pipe on his person. Officers located and contacted the man at a restaurant from which he had already been banned. The officer called out to the man after observing him walking from the front doors of the restaurant southbound. Officers took the man into custody, locating two meth pipes and a bag with residue. These were disposed of at APD. Officers transported the man to APD and cited him for second-degree criminal trespass.

Monday, October 23, 2023

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl complaint in the 2700 block of H Avenue. The responding officer contacted the reporting party via phone, and the reporting party advised that his vehicle had been rummaged through sometime overnight. He noted that his vehicle had likely been unlocked, as there was no damage. He said his vehicle was in complete disarray, with the center console and glove box open, but nothing of value had been taken. The man said he would like to pursue charges of a suspect responsible is located. The responding officer provided the man with a case number.

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that his motorcycle had its throttle taken apart and that a bracket was missing from it. He advised that his neighbor had seen a vehicle parked in front of his house and that it might be associated. The responding officer called the man, who said the throttle assembly, brake levers and mirror had been taken apart and were dangling from wires. He said there appeared to be various screws and a bracket missing. He said some parts were damaged and would need to be replaced. The man was unsure whether to pursue charges should a suspect be identified, stating that he just wanted the cost to fix the motorcycle paid for. The responding officer provided the man with a case number and told him to call back should he get an accurate estimate of the cost of the damage.

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Dispatch advised that an Arlington man was requesting a phone call regarding damage done to his vehicle while parked at Washington Park. An officer contacted the man, who said his truck and trailer had been parked at Washington Park from Oct. 6-9. He returned and pulled his boat out of the water, but about 10 minutes down the road, he began experiencing engine trouble. He had the truck towed to a repair shop, and the shop determined that an unknown substance had been added to his diesel exhaust fluid tank. When he started and ran the truck, the substance was introduced into the engine and caused massive failure. The shop estimated that repairs would cost at least $10,000. The officer asked if someone may have been trying to siphon gas from the tank and then spilled it over into the exhaust fluid tank, and he said it was possible, as the mechanics said there may have been diesel fluid in the tank. The responding officer provided the man with a case number for his insurance claim.

Thursday, October 26, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who was banging on the door outside a local bar after being asked to leave. Bar staff were requesting she be banned. Officers located the woman at an Anacortes gas station. She was extremely agitated. She provided a driver’s license, and her officer completed a trespass notice. The woman signed it and received her copy of the notice.