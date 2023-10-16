Police Blotter, October 6 - 12, 2023

Anacortes Police Oct. 16 2023

Another case of mail theft was investigated this week. Read on for that case and others...

Friday, October 6, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft in the 4400 block of Glasgow Way. The reporting party advised dispatch that she had been notified by the Burlington Police Department that they had recovered mail belonging to her in a stolen vehicle. She said she was directed to report the theft to her local law enforcement. An officer contacted the reporting party, and she advised that two pieces of mail had been stolen and subsequently recovered. She suspected the theft had occurred sometime between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29. The responding officer provided the reporting party with the associated case number.

An officer was dispatched to a fraud taking place at a local bank. Staff advised they had two fraudulent $100 bills turned in, which they wanted turned in to law enforcement. An officer arrived and collected the currency. The officer noted that both bills had the same serial number. The responding officer photographed the bills and entered them as evidence.

Sunday, October 8, 2023

A Camano Island woman reported that she had observed a truck clip the car parked next to it while backing into angled parking near the 300 block of Commercial Avenue. The truck then backed up, the driver apparently assessed the damage, and then left. The reporting party took a photo of the truck, but did not capture the license plate. There were no reported motor vehicle accidents in the area. The officer logged photos of the vehicle.

Monday, October 9, 2023

The reporting party advised that it appeared that a transient had set up a tent right outside her door on M Avenue. After further investigation, the responding officer determined that the tent was from a Halloween display on M Avenue. The tent was blown into the reporting party’s front yard and was subsequently returned to its owner.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft at a local marina. A Sedro-Woolley man reported that a backpack was possibly stolen a few days prior. The man told the responding officer that his family had loaded up their belongings onto a boat and departed for the weekend. His son was adamant that he had packed his school bag for the trip, but they were unable to locate it. The reporting party suspects that the backpack did not make it onto the boat and was instead left beside his vehicle in the parking lot. No property was located on the boat. The backpack contained an Apple Watch, a school computer and miscellaneous school supplies. The officer documented the case.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that his garage door keypad had been stolen. He said it had gone missing sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The responding officer documented the case number and checked the area.

Thursday, October 12, 2023

An Oak Harbor man reported a motor vehicle accident at Sharpe’s Corner. He informed the responding officer that the incident occurred in the traffic circle at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 20 Spur. The man reported that a vehicle hit his vehicle while his wife was driving. The other driver then took off. The responding officer told the man that he would need to self-report the collision on the Washington State Patrol website, as there was a significant time delay of about four hours since it had occurred. The officer provided a case number to the reporting party.