Police Blotter, September 29 - October 5, 2023

Anacortes Police Oct. 11 2023

Anacortes Police arrested and jailed a woman in connection with a disorderly complaint at an unnamed local business.

Officers on Tues., Oct. 2, responded to a disorderly detail in the 600 block of 30th Street. An employee at a business in the area reported a woman who was throwing items in the store. She reportedly was whistling at people and yelling while accusing the business of being a place for drugs. She also reportedly took mail from the business and threw it at the reporting party, charging the employee when she asked for it back. Officers responded and contacted the woman, who began running away. Another officer stepped into her path, and officers took her into custody as she began to resist arrest. Officers placed the woman under arrest, and she was taken to jail.

Here are some of the other cases Anacortes Police worked on this week.

Friday, September 29, 2023

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 10th Street. The manager at a business reported that a vehicle there had its license plates stolen. The gas cap was also open, but it was unknown if any gas had been siphoned. An officer contacted the manager, who said both the front and back plates were stolen. The officer called the registered owner, who said she had not given anyone permission to take the plates. An officer completed a motor vehicle theft report and sent it to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, as the registered owner lives in the San Juan County jurisdiction. The following day, a Burlington Police Department officer called the APD and said his agency had recovered both plates. The recovered plates were entered as evidence.

Saturday, September 30, 2023

An Anacortes woman called dispatch and reported a vehicle prowl that had occurred overnight. An officer spoke with the reporting party, who said that sometime overnight someone had opened the trunk of the vehicle and pulled clothing out of bags that she had put in the trunk. She said she did not know if anything was missing. The officer contacted the woman at her home in the 2300 block of 30th Street. She reported extra patrols in the area.

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Dispatch advised of a taken motor vehicle in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that he had parked his vehicle along the street two days prior and that it had possibly been stolen. He advised that he was out with friends and parked his car in the area and had gotten a ride home with friends. Officers thoroughly checked the downtown area and could not locate the vehicle. The responsible officer completed a motor vehicle theft report. An officer later located the vehicle in the 900 block of 20th Street, finding it secured with no indication that it had been stolen. The man said he vaguely remembered visiting the area the evening he had parked the car, and officers instructed him to retrieve the vehicle at his leisure. The responsible officer requested that dispatch remove the vehicle’s stolen status.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

There was a report of a vehicle playing loud music at the amphitheater at Causland Park. An officer contacted a father and son in the vehicle, who turned the radio off and agreed to call it a night.

Thursday, October 5, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a reported burglary taking place in the 1600 block of 8th Street. The reporting party said someone had accessed his detached garage sometime in the past week. The responding officer spoke with the reporting party, who said he had been out of town and that he leaves his garage door unlocked and that it appeared that someone was able to enter it. He said there were numerous cigarette butts on the ground of the garage and that nobody in his household smokes. He said power tools and various implements had been taken, valued at almost $800. The officer documented the theft.