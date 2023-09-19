Police Blotter, September 8 - 14, 2023

Anacortes Police Sep. 19 2023

Anacortes Police responded to a dangerous case of a bicyclist playing chicken in traffic.

Friday, September 8, 2023

Officers responded to a reported assault in the 2500 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that two subjects were fighting and that one was having difficulty breathing. Officers contacted the man having difficulty breathing and requested aid to respond. While Anacortes Fire Department medics treated him, the man advised that an argument ensued between the business owner at the address about another man not being able to be on the property. The man advised that the business owner then engaged with him in a fight. The man said he did not want to pursue charges against the business owner. The man who was not allowed on the property was charged with criminal trespass, as he had previously been banned.

Saturday, September 9, 2023

The reporting party advised that a male riding a bicycle was playing chicken with vehicles near D Avenue and Creekside Lane. Officers contacted the 39-year-old Bellingham man, who agreed to stay out of the roadway.

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Dispatch advised of a report of an unresponsive subject on the sidewalk in the 900 block of 17th Street. Officers located a woman who said she was resting and waiting to catch the ferry to Lopez Island. She declined a ride to the ferry terminal.

Monday, September 11, 2023

An anonymous reporting party called stating that their elderly female neighbor was beating several carbon monoxide detectors with a hammer. The reporting party was concerned due to the neighbors being elderly and the alarm going off. Officers located smoke detectors in the garage smashed next to a frying pan with bacon in it. The homeowners stated she was cooking bacon and all the alarms started going off.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that he frequently leaves his car unlocked and parked in the street and unlocked due to nothing being in it. On the morning of Sept. 12, he discovered that the car had been gone through and that a $30 pair of sunglasses was taken. The responding officer documented the incident; no damage was done to the vehicle.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The reporting party called to report graffiti in the men’s bathroom in the 1900 block of 13th Street. The graffiti was believed to cost $300 to clean. An officer documented the graffiti.

An officer advised of a possible collision at a shop in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue. The suspect vehicle, which had left, had allegedly backed into a rental vehicle. An officer completed an exchange of information for the man whose rental car had been struck.

Thursday, September 14, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported a taken motor vehicle in the 1000 block of 7th Street. She advised that her car was parked outside her residence in her building’s private parking lot. She said she parked the previous night and discovered it missing just prior to contacting dispatch. The officer completed a motor vehicle theft report, as the woman stated nobody had permission to use her vehicle. She later called and explained that a friend had permission from the reporting party’s husband to use one of their other vehicles. The friend tried starting one of the cars but discovered the battery was dead. However, she discovered by happenstance that the other vehicle’s keys worked on the reporting party’s car. She said she confirmed that the woman was in possession of her car. Dispatch cleared the stolen status of the vehicle.