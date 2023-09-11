Police Blotter, September 1 - 7, 2023

Anacortes Police Sep. 11 2023

A man who was yelling and was swinging a machete while in the state ferry line got other nervous.

An officer responded to an agency assist call at the Washington State Ferry Terminal on Saturday, Sept. 2. Dispatch advised that a man in line for the ferry was yelling and had hit his own vehicle with a machete. Officers responded, as there were no Washington State Patrol troopers in position to respond to the call. Officers arrived and spoke to an employee, who said the man had acted crazy. Officers contacted the man, who said he had been driving all day and that he had a migraine while waiting in line. He said he was bothered by the people around him in line who were letting their cars idle. The officers asked about how the machete came into play, and the man said he was trying to rearrange items behind his seat so he could lean it back further and that he had moved the machete to his trunk, closing the trunk hard so it would latch. He said he had partially set the machete on the trunk hatch but had not hit the car with it. Several drivers around the man confirmed what he had said, but none had observed the machete. WSP troopers arrived and determined that he would not need to be trespassed from the ferry, and he agreed to let WSP hold onto the machete for safekeeping. He was allowed to board the ferry, and police units cleared the scene.

Here are some other incidents that Anacortes Police investigated this week.

Friday, September 1, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft in the 1500 block of 11th Street. The reporting party, an Anacortes woman, advised that her car dolly was taken from her residence within the past week. The responding officer contacted the woman, who advised that the dolly had been taken, and the last time she saw it on her property was about two weeks ago. She said it was valued at about $1,500, and that nobody had permission to take it. The responding officer documented the theft.

Saturday, September 2, 2023

There was a report of loud music coming from Seafarer’s Memorial Park, where a concert was taking place. Officers did not respond.

Sunday, September 3, 2023

The reporting party reported a car parked on the north side of Causland Park. An officer contacted the vehicle’s occupant and confirmed that he is aware of the requirements to move every 72 hours. The vehicle was legally parked at the time of the report.

Monday, September 4, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that an employee of his normally parks a company van near an intersection in town. He said that the previous night the van was stolen, as his employee had texted him during the night asking where the van was, but the reporting party did not see the message until the following morning. The responding officer documented the vehicle theft.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office requested an Anacortes unit for a physical domestic violence call in which an Anacortes man was hitting a truck with a baseball bat, had fired up a chainsaw and threatened others, and was being held down by other involved parties. APD officers arrived and remained until SCSO had enough units to safely handle the incident.

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

An officer responded to a reported fraud in the 1100 block of 27th Court. An Anacortes man reported that a FedEx package was being sent to an Arkansas address, and the items in the package were purchased using his credit card. He said he had spoken to the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Department, and they told him to make a local report and have it sent to them. The man said he received a FedEx notification about a package being delivered to a location in Arkansas, the package bearing his mother’s name. He found that the address had been added to his FedEx account. The responding officer documented the fraud and provided the man with the case number so he could provide it to the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

City of Anacortes Parks Department staff reported graffiti in the Tommy Thompson Trail bathroom. There was graffiti in the men’s side of the bathroom, with bubble letters and inappropriate language written in the restroom. The Parks Department was in the process of cleaning off the graffiti. The responding officer documented the graffiti.

Thursday, September 7, 2023

An officer stopped at a local convenience store and observed a vehicle with no plates. The officer contacted one of the vehicle’s occupants, who was overheard asking if she could walk out the back door because there was a cop in the store. The clerk obliged, and the woman exited out the back of the store. The officer contacted the other occupant of the vehicle with no plates, a man, who declined to identify himself, saying he was waiting for his friend. The officer said she had exited out the back, and the man appeared confused. The officer informed the man of the vehicle violations, and that his windshield, which had severe damage, was obstructing his view. The man identified himself as a 26-year-old Mount Vernon man, who had a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. Dispatch confirmed the warrant, and the jail declined to take the man. The officer cleared the location shortly after.