Police Blotter, August 18 - 23, 2023

Anacortes Now Aug. 29 2023

In yet another online scam, a vacationing family arrived at an Anacortes home that they had rented on a vacation rental website and offered by someone other than the owner.

Friday, August 18, 2023

An Anacortes woman contacted dispatch regarding a fraud. She reported that someone was pretending to be her and had created a profile on a vacation rental website referencing her residence being rented out and using her name and information. She said a man, his wife and their baby showed up at her residence on Aug. 18 stating that they had paid to stay at the residence. The vacation rental featured the same photos used in a previously posted Zillow ad. The responding officer conducted some research on the phone number and name of the person who had created the ad and later advised that it was likely an overseas scam and suggested that she contact the vacation rental website again with the law enforcement case number so the listing could be removed.

An officer was dispatched to a phone detail regarding a cold theft of packages at an Anacortes residence. The reporting party told the officer that a subject left a jar of flowers on his front porch. The reporting party indicated that neither he nor his wife were expecting flowers, and neither knew who delivered them. He said security footage showed an elderly woman taking a package from their mailbox and then leaving the small jar of flowers on the porch. They did not recognize the subject in the footage. The reporting party later called the responding officer back and stated that he learned that the woman was picking up mail for his next-door neighbor and that the flowers had been left on the wrong porch by mistake.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint at an Anacortes store. A sales associate reported that a woman was yelling at their manager. Officers arrived and contacted the assistant manager and the Arizona woman who was reportedly yelling. The manager indicated that she had entered the store and was asking him for documents and yelling. She eventually referred to the manager as “entitled” and asked for the police to come. The business requested she be banned for a period of one year, and officers completed the trespass notice.

Sunday, August 20, 2023

An officer responded to a theft complaint in the 2200 block of 10th Street. An Anacortes man reported that a cone had been taken by a group of juveniles overnight. He stated that he had put public safety cones out near his yard and that his neighbor had caught a group of about six juveniles taking one of the cones and walking off. He said the cone was valued at about $30. The reporting party said he did not want to pursue charges.

Monday, August 21, 2023

An Anacortes man called in a vagrancy complaint in the Guemes Island Ferry Terminal parking lot. He stated that there was a tent, bicycle and shoes out front of the terminal. An officer spoke with a ferry terminal employee, who requested the subject be moved along. The officer located the tent in the south corner of the east parking lot and spoke with its occupant, a 26-year-old Anacortes man, who agreed to move.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle prowl in the 1000 block of 14th Street. The staff at a business there reported that someone had taken batteries out of a truck sometime overnight. She said they had already been replaced at a cost of $500 total. One of the employees told the officer that they potentially had video footage and would review it at a later date.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported that someone was using her name on a rental and utility debt in Tennessee. She said her mother had caused about $7,000 in utilities and debt after getting an apartment in the reporting party’s name. The officer provided a case number and documented the request, and the investigation was referred to the Nashville Police Department, as the crime had occurred in that department’s jurisdiction.