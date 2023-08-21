Police Blotter, August 11 - 17, 2023

Anacortes Police Aug. 21 2023

Don’t leave the keys in your car because, as this first item illustrates, they just might get stolen.

An Anacortes woman reported that someone had stolen the keys out of her vehicle in the 1100 block of D Avenue. She reported on Saturday, Aug. 12, that she had a yard sale that day and had left the windows of her vehicle down. She said she found that her keys were missing and believed someone had taken them. She did not have any suspect information. The responding officer documented the case.

Friday, August 11, 2023

An Anacortes woman called dispatch regarding a court-order violation that occurred on Skyline Way. She told dispatch that she was the protected party in a no-contact order, and the respondent in that order displayed her middle finger toward her. The reporting party told officers that she was entering the building as the suspect was exiting. She said she recorded the woman walking past her home after the initial encounter. An officer checked the area for the woman but could not locate her. The officer completed a citation via summons for the court order violation.

A Redmond woman contacted dispatch regarding a hit-and-run in the area of Q Avenue and 11th Street. She explained that she had parked her car on the shoulder and later returned to discover damage running along the length of the driver’s side. She estimated the damage to be worth about $1,500. She filed a claim with her insurance company, which required a police report. An officer documented the case.

Sunday, August 13, 2023

There was a report of a male subject yelling in the parking lot of a local coffee shop. An officer responded and contacted the Anacortes man, who stated he was singing and agreed to keep it down.

Monday, August 14, 2023

A representative with a local bank called the APD and explained that one of the bank’s clients, based in Anacortes, had fallen victim to a check being altered. The client had been reimbursed, but the bank was inquiring about the fraud. The investigation continues.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

An officer responded to a malicious mischief complaint in the 3500 block of West 7th Place. The reporting party reported that within the last couple of hours, his tires had been slashed. He suspected another man, who he believed had a vendetta against him. The man said he discovered the slashed tires as he drove away in the vehicle onto concrete. Another person had arrived and noticed the man he suspected driving out of the area. The reporting party said nobody had actually seen the man he suspected at the residence. The responding officer advised of how to get an order. The cost of the slash tires amounted to about $300. Another officer later spoke with the man suspected by the reporting party, and he denied any involvement in the slashing.

An officer responded to a vehicle prowl report at a local marina. The owner of a food trailer in the area reported that his trailer’s lock was damaged in an attempt to gain entry sometime overnight. The suspect was not successful, and the only damage was to the lock. An officer documented the damage and checked for surveillance footage.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of 6th Street. The original reporting party was a 53-year-old Anacortes man, who was yelling at dispatch. He refused to tell the call-taker where he was but kept mentioning Causland Park. Dispatch could hear a woman yelling in the background of the call. He said he wanted them to stay online while he grabbed paperwork. An additional caller said the man had elbowed her. The man said he was trying to start a business, and he said he had made bodily contact with the woman when she was reaching for some of his paperwork. He said she might call it an assault but it was his property. Ultimately, officers arrested the man for assault and completed a citation for fourth-degree assault.

Thursday, August 17, 2023

An Anacortes man reported a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 block of 21st Street. He said he had been driving his truck and noticed a strange noise. He discovered that his front bumper was damaged and missing a fog light. He also noticed scratches on his driver-side mirror. He said he does not regularly inspect the vehicle and was unsure when or where it would have happened. He estimated the damage at about $3,000.