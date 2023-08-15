Police Blotter, August 4 - 10, 2023

Anacortes Police Aug. 15 2023

Anacortes Police action this week prompted a non-operating motor vehicle to move.

On Aug. 8, a motorhome was tagged for 24 hours parking pursuant to recently enacted oversized vehicle parking ordinances. Officers returned and found it still parked in the same place it had been for several weeks. Officers spoke with the occupants and advised that a tow truck was en route to impound the vehicle. The occupants affixed a tow rope from the motorhome to a sedan and towed it from the scene. Officers later responded to a report of a liquid coming from the motorhome, as reported by the person who owns the house in front of which the motorhome was parked. Officers cited the occupants of the motorhome via summons.

Friday, August 4, 2023

An officer responded to a request for contact regarding a fraud. An Anacortes woman reported that she had clicked on a Facebook link to “earn extra money from home,” and that the link apparently looked legitimate. She said the person she communicated with told her she would need to send money to cover registration fees. She complied and sent money five times, totaling about $650. She then realized this was a scam and changed her Facebook password, but she was then locked out of her account. She is working with her bank and Facebook to see if the money can be retrieved.

Saturday, August 5, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that his handgun had been taken the previous night. He said he had two people over to his house, and he believed one of them had taken it. The reporting party told the responding officers that he was laying on the couch with the gun underneath him when the men were at his house. He said he fell asleep and believed one of the men had taken the firearm. He said he wanted the gun listed as stolen and the thief charged if caught. He later called and reported that speaking to officers had jogged his memory and he found the gun in a hiding spot in his home.

Anacortes Police Department officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident at the roundabout intersection of Commercial Avenue and Highway 20 Spur. According to multiple witness accounts, a motorcycle was heading south on Commercial at a high rate of speed when the bike crashed into the sculpture in the center of the roundabout. The rider was reportedly ejected, sliding into the bushes in the median of the southbound exit-entrance of the roundabout. A nurse on the scene administered CPR until Anacortes Fire Department medics took over. The rider, a 20-year-old Anacortes man, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. Officers closed the roundabout and routed traffic onto R Avenue for the duration of the closure, during which the Washington State Patrol conducted a collision investigation.

Sunday, August 6, 2023

An officer responded to a reported malicious mischief complaint at an Anacortes church. A man reported that someone had spray-painted graffiti on the side of their building. The officer photographed and documented the graffiti.

Monday, August 7, 2023

An officer responded to a reported malicious mischief complaint at an Anacortes church. A member reported that there was graffiti on a fence. The investigation continues.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported a burglary that had occurred at her elderly mother’s house. She said antique glassware had been stolen sometime in the past two months. She was unsure how the suspects had gained entry but figured it may have been the unlocked garage. The responding officer documented the theft.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft at a business in the 8100 block of South March’s Point Road. The reporting party said she likely lost her wallet while at the business. She had emptied her purse while looking for her vehicle keys and then left her vehicle unattended while checking the business restroom for her keys. She was unable to find her wallet even after returning later and searching. The responding officer documented the theft and suggested the reporting party contact her financial institutions, as her debit card and other cards had been taken.