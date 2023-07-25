Police Blotter, July 14 - 20, 2023

Anacortes Police Jul. 25 2023

Anacortes Police, along with city fire units and other crews from neighboring fire districts, responded to an apartment fire.

Friday, July 14, 2023

Anacortes fire and police units were dispatched to an apartment complex explosion and fire in the 800 block of 30th Street. First arriving crews found a working fire on the second floor of a six-unit apartment building that was spreading into the attic. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 45 minutes. Everyone was able to safely evacuate the building and there were no injuries reported to civilians or firefighters. Three families were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. In total, there were 34 emergency responders on scene from the Anacortes Fire Department, Anacortes Police Department, Mt. Erie Fire Department, Skagit County Fire District 13, Skagit County Fire District 6, Burlington Fire Department and Mt. Vernon Fire Department.

There was a report of two ferrets running in the 800 block of 26th Street. An officer checked the area and could not locate any ferrets.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

An officer responded to a reported vehicle prowl in the 1100 block of 19th Street. Officers spoke with the reporting party, who advised that four vehicles parked off the alley behind her residence had been entered sometime since the early morning hours of July 15. The investigation continues.

An officer observed a large pile of garbage on the grass just outside a camper trailer in the 600 block of 6th Street. The camper belongs to a man and a woman, and the officer contacted the woman, who said the pile consisted of a combination of donation items, garbage and laundry. She said there was a truck coming to pick up the items within an hour. The responding officer agreed to give her a reasonable amount of time to clean up the garbage. Upon returning, the officer discovered that she had not cleaned up the area. The officer cited her for littering.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

There was a report of two found dogs in the 600 block of 30th Street. An officer responded and a man arrived and claimed ownership of the dogs.

Monday, July 17, 2023

An officer responded to a report of slashed tires on a vehicle. The reporting party advised that she woke up for work at about 4 a.m. and found that two tires on each of her vehicles appeared to have been slashed. She said she had no idea who may have slashed the tires.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Dispatch advised of a vagrancy complaint in the 1700 block of 22nd Street. The reporting party advised that a subject was sleeping on the property and mentioned he was yelling profanities to no one. Officers arrived and contacted the man, who was placed in custody for a third-degree theft warrant through Anacortes Municipal Court. Officers completed a book-and-release form after searching the man and served him with a pending trespass notice for another location. He acknowledged the trespass and signed the notice.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported that she was viewing a male and female on camera attempting to get into her residence. She told dispatch that the man had a club and that she heard something bang in the garage area. The woman provided video of an unknown male. The responding officer distributed screenshots of the suspect for possible identification.

Thursday, July 20, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that someone prowled his unlocked truck overnight. He said it was rummaged through but did not think anything had been taken.

An officer responded to a local store where a man was reportedly acting disorderly and attempting to sell customers crabs in exchange for groceries. Officers responded and learned that the man had allegedly threatened to kill an employee, though the manager did not believe this to be a legitimate threat. Officers trespassed the man from the store.