Police Blotter, June 30 - July 6, 2023

Anacortes Police Jul. 10 2023

Anacortes Police reported about 23 fireworks complaints during swing shift and graveyard shift on July Fourth. Officers contacted people lighting off fireworks when possible and educated them on the types of fireworks that are legal to use in the city.Here are some other incidents that Anacortes Police investigated this past week.

Friday, June 30, 2023

An officer responded to a report of a vehicle prowl in the 2000 block of M Avenue. An officer contacted her, and she said she had been called by a nurse at Island Health who had found her backpack on the M Avenue side of the hospital. The reporting party said she collected the backpack and then checked her vehicle, realizing she must have left it unlocked. She found that a pair of sunglasses had been taken from inside the car, but found nothing missing from the backpack. The reporting party commented that the suspect was likely male, as all the expensive makeup was still inside the backpack.

A bank employee in Anacortes reported that the bank had received a counterfeit $10 in a business cash deposit and requested the bill be picked up. An officer responded and took custody of the bill, which was brought in as part of a cash deposit by an Anacortes restaurant. The officer logged the bill and placed it into evidence.

An employee at a local convenience store reported that a man came into the store and requested $35 worth of scratch tickets and left without paying for them. An officer responded and learned that the man had provided a debit card to pay for the scratch tickets, but the card was declined. The suspect noted he would get money from the ATM, grabbed the tickets and ran from the business. The investigation continues.

Saturday, July 1, 2023

An officer responded to a reported malicious mischief complaint in the 3800 block of H Avenue. An Anacortes man advised that a Porta Potty had been blown up at an unknown time. An officer responded and located the Porta Potty, noting that it appeared that someone had lit off a firework of some kind inside. It sustained some damage, which the officer documented, but was still operable.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

An officer responded to a report of malicious mischief in the 1600 block of 20th Street. The reporting party said she arrived to find her son’s truck damaged. The responding officer arrived and observed the smashed headlight, windshield and side window on the truck. The officer documented the damage and contacted the reporting party’s son to tell him about the damage.

Dispatch advised that an Anacortes woman reported that her partner had been drinking and had thrown a sound machine at her. She stated that she was locked in a different bedroom with her four-year-old daughter and currently separated from the 38-year-old Anacortes man. Officers arrived and contacted the two separately. He said the woman had become frustrated because the sound machine used to help their daughter sleep was too loud. He said that when she refused to help turn it off, he grabbed the sound machine and threw it, striking the woman in the thigh. Ultimately, officers arrested the man for fourth-degree domestic-violence assault.

Monday, July 3, 2023

Dispatch advised that a local motel manager was reporting that a male was yelling at her, calling her a bad manager and a dictator. Officers responded and contacted the manager, who stated that the man was standing across the street. The manager said the man had come to visit a friend at the motel. She said they were standing in the courtyard and being loud. She said she asked them to quiet down and go inside. They argued, and the man allegedly threatened to sue the manager. The officer completed a trespass notice at the manager’s request. The man said he had tried to have a civil conversation, as he was being told to leave prior to quiet hours.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that someone stole his electric bicycle valued at about $2,000, along with accessories valued at $200 total. An officer contacted the man, and he said he left it outside his residence for about three hours, finding it missing when he went outside again. The man speculated that a neighbor could have stolen his bike, as APD used to get called to their residence frequently a few years ago. An officer distributed an image to local law enforcement depicting what the bike looks like.

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

An Anacortes woman called to report that her neighbor’s six-year-old child was shouting, throwing things and won’t listen to his parents. She stated that she checked on the neighbor and was told to mind her own business. She said the neighbor should know the neighborhood is supposed to be quiet. She informed dispatch that she wasn’t originally going to call, until she was told to mind her own business. An officer parked at the call address and walked around, not hearing anyone yelling.

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in the 4400 block of Woodside Drive. The reporting party was house-sitting with another individual and believed someone was in the house. Officers arrived that the reporting party heard a closing door. Officers arrived and observed a group of juveniles walking away from the house. Officers contacted the juveniles, who had not entered the home. The group advised that they were playing a prank on the house-sitters. Officers spoke with the reporting party and advised that it was a prank, and the reporting party stated that the house-sitters knew the others involved.