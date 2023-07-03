Police Blotter, June 23 - 29, 2023

Anacortes Police Jul. 3 2023

A confrontation involving one man with a machete and another with a bat drew Anacortes Police to a grocery store parking lot.

APD officers responded to a weapon offense call in the 900 block of 11th Street on Thursday, June 29. (Safeway is located in the 900 block of Eleventh.) The reporting party, an Everett woman, said that a man was “verbal with other people while holding a machete.” She said things were escalated. Several officers responded and observed a Mount Vernon man sitting in his vehicle with the door open. An officer instructed him to exit the vehicle, and he complied. Other officers arrived, and the man was instructed to his knees. An officer handcuffed him and removed a knife from his person. The machete was in his car. The man stated that he got into an argument with another male parked directly in front of him who had made “threats” and said, “something was going to happen.” He said he believed the man was holding a black bar but then dropped it and seemed to want to fight hand-to-hand. The detained man said a woman intervened and defused the situation, and that the man left in a vehicle. Officers determined that the detained man was not the primary aggressor in the situation, so they released him. He said he wanted to press charges. Another witness provided a written statement saying that the suspect was yelling loudly at the man in the vehicle and that the suspect had retrieved a black bat out of his trunk; the man in the vehicle then grabbed the machete to defend himself.

Friday, June 23, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported that she met a man earlier in the day and that the man was on her back deck and would not leave. Officers contacted the man outside the apartment on the deck. He took a prolonged amount of time gathering his belongings but eventually left the premises.

An Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle was broken into the previous night. She said her purse was stolen and that her vehicle had been rummaged through. The car door had been left wide open, and the woman believed the vehicle had been unlocked. She reported that a purse had been taken, but nothing of value was inside. She said she would like to pursue charges if a suspect could be identified.

Officers responded to a reported physical fight in progress in the 1100 block of 11nd Street. They contacted a female subject in the residence and saw that she had bloody open wounds on both knees and a bloody elbow. She was identified as a 57-year-old Anacortes woman. She said she had kicked her son and his girlfriend, a 36-year-old Anacortes woman, out of the house, causing an argument. She said the 36-year-old woman came out and argued before attacking her, causing her to fall to her knees as they scuffled in the driveway. The 36-year-old woman then left. The other woman’s boyfriend was interviewed at the scene, and he said he found the two tussling and broke the fight up. Another man who was at the residence said he saw the 57-year-old woman start the fight. Ultimately, officers arrested and booked her into jail for fourth-degree domestic-violence assault. The 36-year-old woman was booked into jail on outstanding warrants for DUI hit-and-run, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle/third-degree driving with a suspended license and fourth-degree domestic-violence assault.

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Officers responded to a fire call in the 800 block of 28th Street. The Anacortes Fire Department had been dispatched to a fire in the beauty bark near the address, with flames visible near a home. Law enforcement was requested because the fire appeared to have been intentionally lit. Officers arrived and spoke with a mother and son who were nearby. They attempted to put the fire out with rocks and a small amount of water. The son said he rode past the area earlier on his bike and saw a bottle of lighter fluid near the bark. The mother and son said nobody had been seen in the area.

Sunday, June 25, 2023

An officer observed a truck run the red light at 17th Street and Commercial Avenue. A blue car was entering the intersection and stopped to miss the truck before turning wide and running over a parking sign. There was minor damage, and the responding officer documented damage.

Monday, June 26, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle prowl in the 400 block of 2nd Street. The reporting party said he had just found that his truck had its gasoline siphoned overnight and that a red broom had been taken. The responding officer documented the case.

A local medical employee called and reported malicious mischief at her office. She said the front entry door window had been shattered. An officer responded and observed that the entry door was completely shattered but still intact, with an impact point near the bottom of the glass in the center. The responding officer could not locate what shattered the window. The officer took photos and documented the damage.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

An officer responded to a reported theft at a fuel station on Commercial Avenue. An employee called to report that a man had taken items and left the store without paying. An officer located the man and called out to him, but he ran westbound. The officer completed a trespass notice at the employee’s request. She informed the officer that the man had taken Skittles and two bowls of dried noodles. He returned the Skittles and one bowl of noodles but kept the other. Two days later, another officer contacted the man sleeping in the grass in the 1700 block of 22nd Street. The officer explained the trespass notice, and the man refused to sign it. The officer informed the man that the notice is still valid even if he refused to sign it.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at a motel in the 3300 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party was a staff member and advised that a guest was fighting with the manager. Officers arrived and learned that a woman came in late for breakfast and was asked to leave the building. The customer allegedly became very agitated and started yelling loudly enough to bring people out of their rooms. The manager advised that no assault had occurred and that while she did not want the woman in the main office, she could remain in the room she was staying in.