Police Blotter, May 26 - June 1, 2023

Anacortes Police Jun. 6 2023

Two people reported digital fraud attempts this week. Both reported the same day.

Friday, May 26, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported a fraud involving a promotion with a communications company and a gift card. She said someone claiming to work for a communications company informed her that they were running a special for decreased rates, but she would need to pay for several months up front via a Target gift card. The woman purchased a $1,350 gift card and provided the representative with the code. After doing so, she realized it was a scam. She said she did not provide any bank or credit card information. She stated that she reported the issue to the store and just wanted the incident reported.

An Anacortes woman reported a fraud on her mobile phone account. She said she received a letter from a collections agency stating she had not paid her bill on an account. She contacted the company, and she learned that when she opened her account, a secondary account was also opened at the same time. It was unclear if the employee had opened the secondary account by mistake or fraudulently. The woman confirmed that the secondary account did not belong to her, and that nobody else had permission to open the account. The company was not able to provide any other information on the closed account, just that it had been closed and that the company needed a police report filed. The responding officer provided her with the case number.

An Anacortes man called 911 and reported an aggressive dog with a history of biting people in the neighborhood was off-leash in the 1700 block of 10th Street. The reporting party told dispatch that the dog would not let him pass by the area, describing the dog as a pit bull mix. Officers responded but did not locate the dog. One of the responding officers spoke with the reporting party, who said the dog had charged him aggressively and growled before running into the backyard through an open gate. Officers spoke to the woman in the house, explaining what had happened and showing her the open gate. She said she would get something to secure it.

Multiple reporting parties called to report a dog running loose in the Anacortes Marina. Both callers reported that the male owner had retrieved the dog and made a comment about “wringing its neck.” The male and the dog were associated with an RV parked just outside the marina, known to be occupied by a 35-year-old Oak Harbor man. Officers responded and spoke to the two reporting parties, who said the dog was not aggressive, but they did not want the dog to approach them and their dogs. The officers prepared a citation for dog at large (off-leash) and gave the formerly loose dog’s owner a copy.

Saturday, May 27, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that his wife had just assaulted him in the 4900 block of Macbeth Drive. Dispatch could hear hysterical screaming in the background. Officers responded and spoke with both parties. The husband said his wife had been taken to the hospital that night from work, possibly due to drug or alcohol use. He went and visited her, and hospital staff told him that they would be keeping her there. At about 11 p.m. his wife showed up at the front door of the house. The husband said that when he would not let her in, she punched him twice in the face and eventually bit him on the arm. She was booked into jail for fourth-degree domestic-violence assault.

Sunday, May 28, 2023

There was a report of a tent set up at the intersection of 6th Street and T Avenue. The tent was set up next to a travel trailer in the grass next to the road, and children were playing in it. The responding officer informed the children’s father that he could not have the tent set up and gave him 30 minutes to take the tent down and clean up the mess around it, informing him that he would be ticketed for littering if they were not cleaned up. The man cleaned up the area and took down the tent.

Monday, May 29, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported a hit-and-run in the 800 block of 29th Street. She said it occurred overnight to her sedan. The responding officer located the vehicle and photographed the damage before speaking with the reporting party and her husband. They said they did not have insurance for the vehicle, and said they discovered the damage after it was parked overnight on the street. The woman said her son was a possible suspect, as he had a history of damaging property.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

An Oak Harbor man reported a vehicle prowl in the Whistle Lake trailhead parking lot. He advised that the window of his car was smashed, and items were taken. The reporting party advised that the vehicle was parked for about two hours, and they discovered the rear passenger window smashed in and a mobile phone, driver’s license, debit card and more than $250 in cash were taken. The responding officer provided a case number and advised the reporting party to cancel his debit card as soon as possible.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported that she could hear screaming and things smashing from the unit below her. Officers responded and contacted two juveniles, one of whom stated that they had been arguing over some issues with their friends and began yelling about it. No physical contact had occurred, but one of them had knocked over a panini maker. Their grandmother arrived on the scene and counseled the girls about solving their problems without escalating the situation.

Thursday, June 1, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle had been vandalized in the 700 block of Q Avenue while visiting friends. She said it appeared paint thinner had been poured over the vehicle. The woman believed it was another woman she saw in the area who is a respondent in a protection order with the reporting party. The responding officer spoke with the reporting party, who said she saw the woman walking south around the apartments in the area and later saw her walking north with a blue cup in her hand. Later, the reporting party found a liquid poured over the rear passenger side, and the responding officer observed that the paint was bubbling and coming off. The investigation continues.