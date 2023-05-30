Police Blotter, May 19-25, 2023

Anacortes Police May. 30 2023

Another instance of potential mail theft in Anacortes, this time empty packages were found.

An Anacortes woman reported packages and mail scattered around the 3700 block of H Avenue on Wednesday, May 24. An officer responded and located three empty packages, each belonging to a different recipient. The officer contacted the three recipients of the found packages, one of whom said they would like to pursue charges.

Here are some other incidents that Anacortes Police investigated this week.

Friday, May 19, 2023

A Mount Vernon woman called to report a vehicle prowl that had occurred earlier in the month. She said she parked her vehicle at her sister’s residence in the 800 block of 29th Street. The following day, she walked to her vehicle and observed a man under it. He ran away and she was unable to get a description of him. As she got closer to her vehicle, she noticed a large amount of oil on the ground, along with some small dents on the driver-side door. When she got into the vehicle, she noticed two crop-top shirts missing. She said the vehicle was not locked, and it would not start when she tried to start it up. She requested a tow, and a mechanic later informed her that it would cost about $9,000, as there was engine damage from running the vehicle without oil. The officer documented the damage.

Saturday, May 20, 2023

There was a report of a man driving down the road with a mattress in the truck bed and two small children sitting on the mattress. An officer located the vehicle and observed that the children were safely in the cab.

APD officers responded to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of N Avenue and 8th Street. The rollover accident involved a sedan driven by a 50-year-old Anacortes man, who was deceased at the scene after Anacortes Fire Department responders cut the vehicle open and performed lifesaving measures on the driver. The vehicle appeared to have struck another car and a van before coming to rest on its top; both other vehicles were unoccupied. APD officers closed the intersection of N Avenue and 8th Street along a one-block radius for the duration of responders’ work at the scene. The investigation continues.

Sunday, May 21, 2023

An Anacortes man called to report a theft of sneakers from his front porch. The reporting party said he had packages taken from his porch after they were dropped off. He said he had not thought to report it sooner, as it had happened on April 26. The sneakers were valued at about $315 total. The man was reporting the theft for insurance purposes.

Monday, May 22, 2023

An officer responded to a reported weapon offense near R Avenue and 26th Street. An Anacortes woman reported being approached by an 11-year-old subject who said someone on a bicycle was following him and his friends and had a gun. The subject’s friends were not there, and he reported that the person following him to be wearing a ski mask. The juvenile reported that he had been playing with his friends in a front yard on Q Avenue with AirSoft guns, and they observed a male approximately 30 years old riding by on his bicycle and taking photographs of them on his phone. A short time later, a pickup truck reportedly came driving by, and the juvenile believed the driver was the man on the bike from earlier. One of the juveniles said he thought he saw a gun on the male’s hip, and the reporting party said he took off running. He said he did not see anything that looked like a gun. In the end, there were no crimes reported. The officer explained to the kids’ parents what had happened.

An APD officer advised of an unattended hit-and-run at the Washington State Ferries terminal. The reporting party stated that this had taken place in one of the parking lots there. The reporting party said he left his rental car parked there earlier in the day and then driven to his hotel later, observing the damage when he arrived. The damage consisted of several scratches to the passenger-side door and a dent to the front quarter panel on the same side, valued at about $500. There were no other vehicles parked nearby. The responding officer provided the reporting party with a case number and advised him to provide the case number to the rental car company.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

An officer responded to a reported motor vehicle theft complaint taking place in the 4300 E Avenue. The reporting party, an Anacortes man, advised that sometime overnight, the vehicle belonging to him and his wife had been stolen from their driveway. The man advised that the vehicle was parked in their driveway. The responding officer completed a motor vehicle theft report and had the reporting party’s wife sign the form. The officer provided her with a business card and case number and then faxed the theft report to dispatch and requested an attempt-to-locate be sent out to Skagit and Island counties.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

A reporting advised that a peacock was in the road but was using the bike lane. An officer checked the area of Commercial Avenue and 3rd Street and could not locate the bird.

Thursday, May 25, 2023

An officer responded to a report of a found dog, and the owner called in at the same time to report her dog missing. The responding officer picked up the husky and brought him home.