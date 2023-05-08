Anacortes Police charge man with possession of stolen firearm

Anacortes Police May. 8 2023

Anacortes Police report that they arrested and charged a man with possessing a stolen firearm after discovering the firearm in a holster during a welfare check.

On April 27, 2023, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to a welfare check complaint at a public restroom in the 600 block of R Avenue, in which it was reported that a male was possibly unconscious and laying on the ground there, with possible drug use suspected. Officers and Anacortes Fire Department personnel arrived and contacted a male and female in a restroom stall who advised that they did not need medical attention.

The male and female were in close proximity to numerous possessions which were on the ground. An Officer recalled that the two had warrants for their arrest, and due to this, as well the presence of visible drug paraphernalia items surrounding them, they were detained. It was determined that among the items on the floor in the restroom stall was a firearm in a holster. The two were arrested for the multiple warrants between them, and the firearm was recovered and subsequently determined to have been stolen in a vehicle prowl in town. The man denied knowing about a firearm in the stall, and the woman claimed to have found it the previous night and that the man knew she had it and did not want her to report it to 911.

The woman was booked into jail for her warrants, as well as on an investigative hold for Possession of a Stolen Firearm. The male was booked into jail for his warrants, as well as on an investigate hold for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, as it was determined that he was ineligible to possess firearms. He was also charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The man was found to be in possession of suspected heroin, and the female was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Both were also in possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to him having been issued two previous drug diversion notices in lieu of criminal charges, the male was also booked on a charge of Possession of Controlled Substance. The female was issued a written warning and drug diversion notice in lieu of drug-related criminal charges, in accordance with current drug laws.