Car crashes into Rosario Market, one person injured

Anacortes Police Feb. 9 2023

An Anacortes woman crashed her car into the front entrance of Rosario Market on Commercial Ave, with her car fully inside the store.

At about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at Rosario Market in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue.

A 72-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she had accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while attempting to park. She lost control of the vehicle, and it collided into the storefront, striking and injuring a customer inside the store. The customer, an 84-year-old Anacortes man, was transported to Island Health.

Officers did not observe any signs of impairment, and the woman voluntarily consulted to a preliminary breath test, which did not indicate the presence of alcohol on her breath. She was cited for second-degree negligent driving.