Police Blotter, January 20 - 26, 2023

Anacortes Police officers were called to what was reported to be an altercation at a homeless camp on T Avenue.

Officers were dispatched on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to a reported fight complaint taking place in the 2900 block of T Avenue. The reporting party advised that people were fighting in the area at which time the caller disconnected. Officers responded, and a woman on-site advised that a 24-year-old Anacortes man had been involved in an altercation with another man. The woman said that a man was assisting in cleaning out a nearby RV and was placing bags of trash in front of the 24-year-old man’s tent. The woman said the 24-year-old was standing up for his girlfriend, who was in the tent and had trouble exiting the tent due to the trash. The man confronted the other man. The officer requested that the woman contact law enforcement should any further altercation occur.

Anacortes Police also investigated these other cases.

Friday, January 20, 2023

There was a report of a man in a ski mask and trench coat playing with sticks and acting strangely in the 1900 block of Commercial Avenue. An officer checked the area and could not locate the subject.

Dispatch advised of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the Sharpe’s Corner traffic circle on Highway 20. The reporting party, a 29-year-old Oak Harbor man, stated that a truck had sideswiped him, ripped off his bumper and failed to stop. The vehicle was seen traveling east on Highway 20 from Sharpe’s Corner. An officer contacted the man at the intersection of Thompson Road and Summit Park Road. The reporting party took a photo of the suspect vehicle, and the officer was able to determine the vehicle’s license plate number based on the photo. The officer provided the man with a case number. The investigation continues.

An officer was dispatched to a report of a car playing loud music at the corner of M Avenue and Broadview Drive. The officer contacted a 15-year-old male, who was sitting in the car by himself. He told the officer that he had his driving permit and said he had driven to pick up his brother off the school bus. The officer contacted the male’s parents and had a conversation with them.

An officer was dispatched to a report of suspicious suspects coming and going from an apartment building located in the 700 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party said she was concerned for the elderly residents of the building. Officers arrived and found people who said they were helping someone move. There was no evidence of criminal activity occurring at that time. One of the women contacted had a warrant for third-degree theft. One of the officers placed her under arrest and completed a book-and-release agreement form, which she signed, stating she would appear for court.

Saturday, January 21, 2023

While heading to another call, an officer was flagged down by a passerby, who reported that 20 to 30 minutes earlier, he observed a man in “hospital garb” who did not appear dressed for the area wandering in the area of 32nd Street and Commercial Avenue. Another officer advised that employees at a local car wash had seen a man in scrubs walking in the area. The responding officer checked the area and could not locate anyone.

A 46-year-old Anacortes man advised that he was being harassed by another man, stating the man had publicly embarrassed and slandered him earlier that day. The reporting party said the other man blamed him for his divorce. An officer informed the man how he could get a no-contact order.

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 2400 block of 13th Street. The reporting party advised that, sometime overnight, a sculpture was taken from his front yard. The man advised that the value of the statue was about $3,000. An officer responded and observed a hole in the flowerbed and a trail of dirt leading to the sidewalk and onto the street. The man said he would like to pursue charges if a suspect can be located.

Monday, January 23, 2023

A 46-year-old Anacortes man reported that his vehicle had been broken into overnight, as the passenger door was open and things were thrown around. He said he did not believe anything was taken, but he was unsure. He said he wanted to make a report so APD was aware of the activity.

Thursday, January 26, 2023

An employee at a local grocery store called to report a trespassing complaint. He reported that a man who had been banned from the store was there. An officer contacted the man, who said he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there and said that he had asked someone to go inside and buy vegetables for him. The employee said he had told the man earlier in the day that he was not allowed to be in the store after he had entered. He requested the man be charged with trespassing. The officer informed the man that he would receive a ticket in the mail.