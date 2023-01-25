Police Beat

Bold thieves stole more than $500 in alcohol and other items from a local grocery store by simply rolling their items out of the store in shopping carts.

Dispatch advised, on Monday, Jan. 16, of a theft complaint at an Anacortes grocery store. The manager stated that he had located footage from the previous day showing a couple stealing items from the store. The man left with one cart full of more than $400 worth of tequila, while the woman then left with a cart full of more than $115 worth of flowers, various cheeses and flavored beverages. Still images of the video have been distributed to law enforcement for possible identification of the suspects.

Anacortes Police also investigated these other cases.

Friday, January 13, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a theft that occurred at an Anacortes retail store. The reporting party noted that someone stole the keys to the business, but the suspect was no longer in the area. The officer contacted the employee, who said the manager had given him the keys, but they had been taken while he was assisting a customer. The manager and officer reviewed surveillance footage, which showed an unknown male noticing the keys, taking them and concealing them. The officer distributed footage of the man to law enforcement contacts for identification. Another officer later contacted a man who he believed was the person in the footage, who claimed that he had not originally intended to steal the keys. Officers arrested the man and located the stolen keys in his backpack; he also had multiple warrants confirmed via dispatch. The man signed book-and-release forms and was released with a copy of each.

There was a report of a missing cat in the 5700 block of Rosario Way. A week later, the owner called and reported that the cat had been located, alive and well, locked inside her neighbor’s boat. The cat was returned home.

There was a report of an unoccupied running vehicle parked in the roadway facing the wrong direction on Fidalgo Bay Road. The responding officer located a green SUV associated with a 54-year-old Marysville man, who the officer found walking up the nearby embankment from the water. He stated that he had been up in a tree taking photos. The man informed the officer that he had taken a prescription narcotic that morning for pain management, and officers informed him that he should not be driving due to the totality of the circumstances and the parking job. Officers pushed the vehicle to the shoulder, as it would not start. The man phoned a friend to arrange pickup.

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint around 7th Street and R Avenue. He said his propane tank had been stolen with the cables cut. There is no suspect information currently.

Sunday, January 15, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a burglary complaint in the 8600 block of South March’s Point Road. The reporting party, the owner of a local storage company, stated that someone had broken into the premises at around 8:30 a.m. The owner said his security cameras captured a sedan with no license plates pulling into the front parking lot. Nothing was missing from the facility, but the padlock and chain had been cut. The officer distributed photos of the suspect and vehicle to law enforcement for identification. The investigation continues.

There was a report of a wolf seen in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. It was determined to likely be a coyote or domestic dog.

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in the 8300 block of Summit Park Road, where a gate had holes cut in it. The officer contacted the reporting party, who advised that he had found that the catalytic converter had been cut off his motorhome. The man was provided with a case number and told to provide a damage estimate if he obtains one.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 1000 block of 18th Street. The reporting party informed the responding officer that she had noticed that her mountain bike had been stolen. She had left it in its usual sport the previous day but had not locked it up. The officer documented the theft and provided the reporting party with a case number.

Thursday, January 19, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a reported assault in the 700 block of Q Avenue. She said that on the previous day, she had been intentionally bumped by another woman. She believed it was intentional, as she had gone out of her way to avoid the woman. She stated she believed the bump had reaggravated a shoulder injury. She wanted to report it for documentation purposes.

An officer spoke with a woman on the phone who reported a vehicle prowl in the 4300 block of Orchard Avenue. She said the rear hatch of her vehicle was open when she came outside in the morning. Grocery bags were taken from the car.

An Anacortes woman advised that someone had egged the front window of her residence. There was no damage and the egg had been cleaned off. The officer checked around the residence and did not find anything out of place. The officer documented the incident and told the reporting party to call 911 if she hears anyone snooping around the residence.