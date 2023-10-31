How to Balance School and Family Life as a Stay-At-Home Parent

Anacortes Now Oct. 31 2023

By Lisa Gonzales, EldersCorps

Being a stay-at-home parent is a full-time job in and of itself, so the thought of going back to school may seem daunting. But there are many ways for stay-at-home parents to go back to school and achieve their educational goals, while still taking care of their families. Here are some tips and resources to help you balance school and family life.

Continue Your Education Online

Study.com points out that earning a degree online can be a great way for stay-at-home parents to prepare for re-entering the workforce or starting their own business. With the right resources, studying remotely has become more accessible than ever before. There are many degrees available online in fields such as education that provide learning opportunities in areas like early childhood education and elementary education. You’ll find that by earning a bachelor of education online, it is both affordable and convenient, as you can take coursework wherever you have an internet connection with classes that are only five weeks long.

Save on Tuition

Going back to school can be expensive, but there are plenty of affordable opportunities out there for stay-at-home parents. Look for scholarships offered by local businesses or organizations that target students who have been out of the workforce for an extended period of time (such as stay-at-home parents). Additionally, many schools have financial aid options that could make college more affordable.

Refresh Your Resume

Once you decide to re-enter the workforce, it's time to create or update your resume. Create a visually appealing document that will grab the attention of potential employers. To help increase your chances of success, using a free resume builder to create a stellar and professional-looking resume can make a big difference. You can choose from a library of professionally designed templates and then add your own content, photos, colors, and images.

Find Child Care

If both partners are attending college or working, then finding child care for their children might be necessary. Finding the right child care for your family can be a daunting task. With so many different options available, it's important to find an arrangement that fits your needs and budget.

What to Expect notes that taking time to research providers in your area and exploring different options is essential to ensure you're finding reliable and trustworthy care for your child. Consider factors like location, cost, hours of operation, the staff members' qualifications, and references from other families who have used the provider to help you make the best decision.

Put Organizing Hacks to Work

As a parent diving back into the academic world, keeping the house, especially your child's room, in impeccable order becomes a refreshing yet challenging puzzle to solve. Finding efficient and swift ways to conquer the chaos of scattered toys, books, and clothing can be mastered by transforming the mundane task of cleaning into an engaging, spirited game for your child, fostering both responsibility and fun in one go.

One might employ the playful tactic of timing them to “beat the clock” in putting away toys, or create a vibrant chart where they can place a star sticker each time they successfully tidy their room, making the maintenance of their space not only a constructive habit but also a source of accomplishment and enjoyment.

Involving children in the process not only lightens the load for the industrious, student-parent but also instills a sense of accountability and organization in the young ones, blending the necessity of cleanliness with the delightful essence of play.

Set a Schedule With Your Partner

Establishing an agreed-upon schedule for both parties is essential when one of you is pursuing an education. This helps to prevent either of you from being overwhelmed with too much work and keeps you motivated toward your goals. It is also important to communicate with each other throughout this process to ensure that no one feels neglected.

Start a Business

Are you one of the many stay-at-home parents who are also juggling working from home? If so, it might be time to consider starting your own venture. Becoming your own boss allows you to set your own schedule, choose your colleagues and staff, and provides more independence. There are risks involved, of course, so learn more about why small businesses fail before you dive in, and take measures to protect yourself and your family.

Balancing school with starting a business as a stay-at-home parent is no easy feat, but it is doable. It is essential to plan ahead and make use of helpful resources like online classes and webinars. By creating achievable goals and utilizing available resources, it is possible to balance pursuing a degree with launching a business.

Funding Your Business

Securing adequate funding for your small business can significantly impact its trajectory, fueling expansion, and facilitating the smooth operation of daily activities. A solid credit score becomes a silent ally in this journey, as lenders heavily weigh this metric when evaluating your eligibility for financial assistance, whether through loans or credit lines. Regularly checking your credit report is a non-negotiable task, ensuring that all information is accurate and providing an opportunity to amend any discrepancies that could hinder your loan approval process. A stellar credit profile not only paves the way for accessing capital but also often enables you to negotiate for optimal terms, ensuring your business's financial stability and fostering its growth.

Staying committed and having realistic expectations for all involved is key to success when balancing school and family life. Consider earning an online degree and make sure to refresh your resume when you’re done. Keeping these tips in mind should help any stay-at-home parent who is looking to re-enter the workforce or launch their own business find a balance.