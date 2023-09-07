Uptick in Covid cases in Skagit County

Anacortes Now Sep. 7 2023

Skagit County’s COVID-19 7-day case rate has increased since last week.The county transmission level remains “moderate” and the county 7-day hospitalization rate remains “low”.

If you’re over age 60 or have a chronic health condition, remember you are at highest risk for infection and serious illness. Consider taking precautions to protect yourself and reduce your risk of infection. If you test positive for COVID, ask your doctor about oral antiviral medication OR set up a no cost telehealth consultation to see if an antiviral is right for you.

As a reminder, Washington State Department of Health's information line is a great resource that provides multilingual services to callers seeking COVID-19 related information and support services, as well as general information on a wide variety of health-related topics. The information line can be reached by dialing 800-525-0127 and is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.