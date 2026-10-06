City and Port share plans for proposed community event center

Art Shotwell Oct. 6 2026 Oct. 6 2026 2 minutes read

A joint City-Port plan for a community event center drew praise and suggestions to slow down until more solid numbers come in.

Anacortes City council members and Port of Anacortes Commissioners Monday night got an update on joint plans for an event center as well as Port plans to update the area northwest of Cap Sante Marina, where the event center would be built.

Port commissioner Kathy Pittis said, “Why do we do the things that we do? It's for the next generation, right? They need jobs. When was the last time you saw something being activated into this community and an infusion of that much money going in for our next generation?”

But, City Council member TJ Fantini raised some questions and said he’d like to see better financial information supporting the project. He said, “I am not opposed to the event facility in principle or even opposed to this building or design concept, but I am increasingly concerned on proceeding without fully understanding the true cost, the risk, and most importantly, the public's priorities. And I believe that we have work to do before we should put shovels in the ground and commit to construction.”

Anacortes Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Melissa Turnage said, “A long hoped for project like this does not get less expensive by waiting. We pledge our support and are committed to working alongside the port and city to make this project a resounding success.”

And, from Kristen Keltz, the CEO at Skagit Tourism Bureau, the audience heard, “It's an economic development tool that can bring people into Anacortes throughout the year, particularly during the shoulder and off seasons when our hotels, restaurants, retailers, and other local businesses need that support.”

The city would foot the $8.5 million construction cost of the event center, funded by the sale of bonds repaid from lodging tax revenue, a variety of local, state and federal grans, and potentially also private donations. No property tax or sales tax revenue will go toward funding event center construction.

The Port hopes to put port improvements out to bid later this month with construction starting early next year. Improvements include the event center, a joint City-Port project, a new 15,000 square foot waterfront park, improved parking and changes to the streets around the Ninth Street-R Avenue-Market Street intersection.

No decisions were made at Monday night’s meeting.